Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran are hosting their wedding reception in Chennai on Saturday, November 21, bringing together guests from the worlds of cinema, cricket and politics. The couple reportedly married in an intimate ceremony in Greece on November 11, with the reception set to take place at the ITC Grand Chola. Several familiar faces have already been spotted arriving in Chennai for the celebrations. Actor Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari, Telugu star Mahesh Babu with his family, and international cricket names Kane Williamson, Daniel Vettori and Dale Steyn are among the expected attendees.

Anirudh-Kavya Wedding Reception: Guests Arrive In Chennai

The Chennai airport saw a steady arrival of celebrity guests ahead of the evening reception. Actor Siddharth and his wife, Aditi Rao Hydari, were among those spotted. Telugu actor Mahesh Babu also arrived with his family.

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The cricket contingent includes former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, former cricketer and coach Daniel Vettori, and South African fast-bowling great Dale Steyn, who was accompanied by his family. The reception at ITC Grand Chola is expected to see more prominent personalities from different fields.

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Anirudh Shares Pre-Wedding Pictures With Rajinikanth, MK Stalin

Before the reception, Anirudh shared photographs from the couple's pre-wedding celebrations. The pictures featured superstar Rajinikanth, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and members of the couple's families.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sun News Tamil (@sunnews)

Expressing gratitude to those who had sent their wishes, Anirudh wrote, "Our hearts are full. Your love and blessings mean more to us than words can express. Thank you for making this new beginning even more special. We carry all your love with us. - Kaviya and Anirudh (sic)."

Mahesh Babu in Chennai to attend Anirudh Wedding Reception💥 https://t.co/KpyzIVGbEP — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) November 20, 2026

Anirudh-Kavya Wedding: Political Leaders Receive Invitations

அழைப்பு முதலமைச்சர் சி. ஜோசப் விஜயை சந்தித்து, காவியா கலாநிதி மாறன் - அனிருத் ரவிச்சந்தர் திருமண வரவேற்பு விழா அழைப்பிதழை வழங்கினார் சன் டிவி குழுமத் தலைவர் கலாநிதி மாறன். காவேரி கலாநிதி, அனிருத் ரவிச்சந்தர் உடன் இருந்தனர். #SunNews | #KaviyaMaran | #Anirudh | #Vijay — Sun News (@sunnewstamil) October 17, 2026

Kavya's parents, Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and Kavery Maran, have also been personally inviting prominent political leaders to the celebrations. The couple's families reportedly met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, with Anirudh's parents, actor Ravi Raghavendra and Lakshmi Ravichander, also said to have joined them.

Kane Williamson & Daniel Vettori has arrived in Chennai for Kaviya & Anirudh wedding reception 😍🧡 https://t.co/H8zLqIhAyi — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 20, 2026

The Marans also extended invitations to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. In southern India, they met Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at his Jubilee Hills residence in Hyderabad and personally invited Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.

About The Couple

Kavya Maran, daughter of Kalanithi Maran, is associated with Sun TV Network and is a key figure in the management of IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad. Anirudh Ravichander is one of the prominent music composers in Indian cinema. His recent work includes the score for Rajinikanth's Jailer 2. He is reportedly taking a short break before returning to his projects in January 2027.

With guests from the film industry, cricket, and politics expected at the Chennai venue, the reception marks the couple's first major public celebration following their reported wedding in Greece.