Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Grand reception in Chennai expected November 21 with dignitaries.

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran’s rumoured wedding has been making headlines, and a new video of the music composer dancing to dhol beats has added to the excitement. In the viral video, Anirudh is seen enjoying a lively celebration at his home, prompting fans to wonder whether wedding festivities have begun. However, reports suggest that the celebration was organised for his cousin’s wedding. Meanwhile, speculation surrounding Anirudh and Kavya’s reported wedding dates and a grand reception in Chennai continues to attract attention.

Anirudh Ravichander Dances To Dhol Beats

In the viral video, Anirudh can be seen enjoying himself during a dhol celebration. The composer was reportedly seated on the dhol as musicians played, while he joined in the festivities. Dressed in a kurta-pyjama, he appeared to be in a cheerful mood.

The video quickly caught the attention of social media users, with many linking the celebrations to his reported wedding with Kavya Maran. However, reports suggest that the gathering was for Anirudh’s cousin’s wedding and not his own pre-wedding celebrations.

#AnirudhRavichander wedding celebration starts 🎉 🎉🥳 https://t.co/0UIrkeqz8e — Cinema Central (@cinema_updatez) October 30, 2026

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According to reports, Anirudh and Kavya are set to tie the knot on November 11, 2026. A grand wedding reception is reportedly scheduled to take place in Chennai on November 21. The wedding ceremony is expected to be an intimate affair, attended by close family members and friends. Kavya Maran is the daughter of Kalanithi Maran, chairman of the Sun Group.

Big Names Expected At Wedding Reception

Amid the wedding preparations, there is also considerable buzz surrounding the guest list. According to reports, Kalanithi Maran and his wife, Kavery, have personally invited several prominent personalities to the celebrations. These reportedly include Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay. However, their attendance has not yet been officially confirmed.

Several major names from the film industry are also expected to attend the reception in Chennai. According to reports, actors Rajinikanth, Dhanush and Sivakarthikeyan have also been invited. Apart from film personalities, several prominent political figures may also be part of the celebrations.

Anirudh has always preferred to keep his personal life away from the public eye. His name was linked to Kavya Maran after pictures of the two spending time together abroad surfaced online. Since then, speculation about their relationship has continued to make headlines.

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Anirudh has largely kept his personal life away from the public eye. His name was linked to Kavya Maran after pictures of the two spending time together abroad surfaced online. Since then, speculation about their relationship and a possible wedding has continued to make headlines.