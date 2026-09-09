India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesAnil Kapoor Goes Bald For ‘King’? ‘Leaked Look’ From Shah Rukh Khan Film’s Set Goes Viral

Anil Kapoor Goes Bald For ‘King’? ‘Leaked Look’ From Shah Rukh Khan Film’s Set Goes Viral

King, headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, will release in theatres on December 24. It also stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan and Jackie Shroff.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 09 Sep 2026 09:20 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Anil Kapoor's bald look from 'King' debated as AI.
  • Abhishek, Rani Mukerji's alleged 'King' photos leaked earlier.
  • Authenticity of both leaked images remains widely unverified.
  • The movie 'King' features many stars, releasing December 24.

After alleged leaked photos of Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji from the sets of King went viral, another picture purportedly showing Anil Kapoor from the film’s set has been doing the rounds on social media. The actor can be seen sporting a bald look in the viral photo. However, while some users believe the image is genuine, others have suggested that it may have been generated using AI.

Anil Kapoor Goes Bald For ‘King’?

The now-viral picture features an almost unrecognisable Anil Kapoor sporting a bald head. The photo was shared by an X (formerly Twitter) account named “clip_tweets” with the caption, “Another leak from the set of King. Anil Kapoor new bald look.”

ALSO READ| National Film Awards: Uddhav Thackeray Says Centre ‘Building A Wall’; Sanjay Raut’s ‘Dimagi Naxals’ Jibe

However, the authenticity of the image remains unclear, with several users questioning whether it was AI-generated.

One user called it AI and wrote, “AI. Sahi se banao bhai.”

Another responded sarcastically, “Kal movie leak kar raha hun.”

Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji’s ‘Leaked Photos’

A day earlier, the same X account had shared an alleged photo of Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji from the sets of King. The two actors are seen looking in opposite directions, with Abhishek dressed in a suit and sunglasses, while Rani is seen wearing a saree with her hair left open.

While reacting to the picture of the duo together, one user commented, “Please tell me it’s not AI,” while another asked, “This is AI?” A third wrote, “Omg, what a look.”

ALSO READ| National Film Awards: Uddhav Thackeray Says Centre ‘Building A Wall’; Sanjay Raut’s ‘Dimagi Naxals’ Jibe

Another user compared the picture to a still from Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna set.

ABP Live could not independently verify the authenticity of either photo.

About ‘King’

King stars Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan and Jackie Shroff. The action thriller, which marks Suhana Khan’s big-screen debut, is co-written and directed by Siddharth Anand.

The film is produced by Gauri Khan, Siddharth Anand, Hamza Qureshi and Mamta Anand under the banners of Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures.

King is scheduled to release theatrically on December 24.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What look is Anil Kapoor seen sporting in a recently leaked photo from the sets of 'King'?

Anil Kapoor is seen sporting a bald look in a viral photo from the sets of 'King'. The authenticity of the image is unclear, with users questioning if it's AI-generated.

Are the leaked photos from the set of 'King' involving Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, and Rani Mukerji confirmed to be real?

The authenticity of the leaked photos, including those of Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, and Rani Mukerji, is unconfirmed. Many users suspect they might be AI-generated images.

Who are the notable actors starring in the upcoming film 'King'?

'King' stars Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, and Jackie Shroff. The movie also marks Suhana Khan's big-screen debut.

When is the movie 'King' scheduled to be released?

The action thriller 'King' is scheduled to release theatrically on December 24. Siddharth Anand is the co-writer and director of the film.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 09 Sep 2026 09:20 AM (IST)
Tags :
Anil Kapoor Abhishek Bachchan Rani Mukerji SHAH RUKH KHAN KING
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Ranveer Singh Drops Adorable Pics From Deepika Padukone’s Pregnancy Photoshoot: ‘Our Hearts Are Getting Bigger’
Ranveer Singh Drops Adorable Pics From Deepika Padukone’s Pregnancy Photoshoot: ‘Our Hearts Are Getting Bigger’
Celebrities
Supreme Court Gives Rajpal Yadav Interim Relief In Cheque Bounce Cases, Sets Rs 5 Crore Condition
Supreme Court Gives Rajpal Yadav Interim Relief In Cheque Bounce Cases, Sets Rs 5 Crore Condition
Celebrities
Sonu Sood Raises Alarm Over Student Housing Crisis, Suggests Govt Land For Affordable Hostels
Satya Niketan Building Collapse: Sonu Sood Flags Student Housing Crisis, Suggests Govt Land For Affordable Hostels
Celebrities
Malaika Arora Shares 4 Yoga Poses For Lower Body Mobility And A Stronger Back: WATCH
Malaika Arora Shares 4 Yoga Poses For Lower Body Mobility And A Stronger Back: WATCH
Advertisement

Videos

Eiffel Tower Strike: Paris Landmark Shut as Staff Protest Alleged Removal of Female Workers
Punjab Employees Protest: Temporary Staff Demand Permanent Jobs, Raise Allowance Issues
Punjab Sangrur Case: BJP, Congress Target Mann Govt Over Gulzar Singh Suicide, Demand Resignations
Railway Modernisation: Ashwini Vaishnaw Highlights Freight Corridor, Bullet Train & New Rail Projects
Punjab Sangrur Case: BJP Demands CM Bhagwant Mann’s Resignation Over Gulzar Singh Death
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget