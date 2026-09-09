Anil Kapoor Goes Bald For ‘King’? ‘Leaked Look’ From Shah Rukh Khan Film’s Set Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Anil Kapoor's bald look from 'King' debated as AI.

Abhishek, Rani Mukerji's alleged 'King' photos leaked earlier.

Authenticity of both leaked images remains widely unverified.

The movie 'King' features many stars, releasing December 24.

After alleged leaked photos of Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji from the sets of King went viral, another picture purportedly showing Anil Kapoor from the film’s set has been doing the rounds on social media. The actor can be seen sporting a bald look in the viral photo. However, while some users believe the image is genuine, others have suggested that it may have been generated using AI.

Anil Kapoor Goes Bald For ‘King’?

The now-viral picture features an almost unrecognisable Anil Kapoor sporting a bald head. The photo was shared by an X (formerly Twitter) account named “clip_tweets” with the caption, “Another leak from the set of King. Anil Kapoor new bald look.”



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However, the authenticity of the image remains unclear, with several users questioning whether it was AI-generated.

One user called it AI and wrote, “AI. Sahi se banao bhai.”

Another responded sarcastically, “Kal movie leak kar raha hun.”

Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji’s ‘Leaked Photos’

A day earlier, the same X account had shared an alleged photo of Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji from the sets of King. The two actors are seen looking in opposite directions, with Abhishek dressed in a suit and sunglasses, while Rani is seen wearing a saree with her hair left open.

While reacting to the picture of the duo together, one user commented, “Please tell me it’s not AI,” while another asked, “This is AI?” A third wrote, “Omg, what a look.”

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Another user compared the picture to a still from Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna set.

ABP Live could not independently verify the authenticity of either photo.

About ‘King’

King stars Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan and Jackie Shroff. The action thriller, which marks Suhana Khan’s big-screen debut, is co-written and directed by Siddharth Anand.

The film is produced by Gauri Khan, Siddharth Anand, Hamza Qureshi and Mamta Anand under the banners of Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures.

King is scheduled to release theatrically on December 24.