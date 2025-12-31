Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAnil Kapoor Ends 2025 On A Fit Note, Shares Padel Game Photo & Wellness Journey

Anil Kapoor Ends 2025 On A Fit Note, Shares Padel Game Photo & Wellness Journey

Anil Kapoor bids farewell to 2025 with a padel game photo, showcasing his fitness at 69. The actor reflects on a year of loss, joy and disciplined wellness.

By : IANS | Updated at : 31 Dec 2025 06:18 PM (IST)

Bollywood star Anil Kapoor has bid farewell to the year 2025 in his signature spirited style, giving major fitness goals. The actor took to his social media account, where he was seen swapping the spotlight for a paddle court, and looked fit as ever.

Kapoor shared a sun-drenched snapshot from his game session and wrote, “Closing the year the way I hope to begin the next one—on the court. Padel, sun, good energy.”

The actor, who is ageing like a fine wine, allows a disciplined lifestyle. In the photo shared by him, he was seen holding a racquet in hand and captured mid-stride inside the glass-walled padel arena.

The year 2025 appears to have been one of mixed emotions for Anil Kapoor, marked by personal loss in the first half, with the passing of his mother, and a wave of joy in the second half, as his daughter Sonam Kapoor announced her second pregnancy.

The actor, in October, was on a wellness retreat in Austria. Sharing pictures of himself on his social media, looking leaner and fitter, straight from his wellness programme, Anil captioned it as, “Letting nature set the pace for once... Every time I come to this place, I can’t imagine leaving it. #wellnessjourney.”

At 69, Anil Kapoor continues to garner maximum attention for his fitness and discipline alongside his acting skills. The actor has been a part of the industry for over four decades and maintains a youthful energy, often giving glimpses into his fitness regime.

On a professional note, Anil Kapoor began his acting journey in 1979 with a small role in “Humare Tumhare”.

He then made his debut as a lead with the Telugu film “Vamsa Vruksham” in 1980 and rose to fame in Bollywood with “Woh Saath Din” in 1983.

Over the years, Kapoor has delivered critically acclaimed performances in films such as “Mr. India”, “Tezaab”, “Ram Lakhan”, “1942: A Love Story”, “Taal” and “Slumdog Millionaire”, which went on to win multiple Academy Awards.

The actor is the father of actors Sonam Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor and designer Rhea Kapoor.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Published at : 31 Dec 2025 06:18 PM (IST)
Tags :
Anil Kapoor Fitness Anil Kapoor Padel Anil Kapoor Wellness Journey Anil Kapoor Age 69 Bollywood Fitness Icon
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Jaishankar Meets Pakistan National Assembly Speaker During Dhaka Visit
Jaishankar Meets Pakistan National Assembly Speaker During Dhaka Visit
News
New Year’s Eve Security Scare: 150 kg Explosives Seized, Two Arrested In Tonk
New Year’s Eve Security Scare: 150 kg Explosives Seized, Two Arrested In Tonk
Cities
Woman Gang-Raped In Moving Van In Faridabad, Gets 12 Stitches After Being Thrown Out
Woman Gang-Raped In Moving Van In Faridabad, Gets 12 Stitches After Being Thrown Out
World
Fireworks Light Up Auckland As New Zealand Welcomes 2026-Watch
Fireworks Light Up Auckland As New Zealand Welcomes 2026-Watch
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Delivery Crisis Today, Zomato, Swiggy, and Other Platforms Face Worker Strike
SIR Controversy: TMC Meets Election Commission, Alleges Flaws in West Bengal Voter Revision
Indore Contaminated Water Tragedy: Death Toll Rises to Seven After Contaminated Water Crisis in Cleanest City
New Year Rush: Massive Crowds at Ayodhya, Mathura, Haridwar as Devotees Flock for Darshan
Political Update: BJP Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Threatening Home Minister Amit Shah
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | India's Growth Story Is Broad-Based, Not Metro-Centric
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget