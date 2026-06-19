Her children played a crucial role in helping her rebuild and regain confidence. They encouraged her to travel more, stay active, and reconnect with aspects of her personality.
Angelina Jolie On Moving Forward After Divorce From Brad Pitt: ‘Children Want Me To Get Out And Do Things’
Angelina Jolie has opened up about rebuilding her life after her split from Brad Pitt. The actor shared that her children played a key role in helping her regain confidence and emotional strength.
- Angelina Jolie credited children with helping rebuild her confidence post-divorce.
- Her children encouraged travel and self-reconnection for emotional recovery.
- Jolie returned to acting for practical family balance after separating.
- Several children reportedly dropped Pitt surname amid ongoing challenges.
Angelina Jolie has opened up about how her children played a crucial role in helping her rebuild after her highly publicised split from Brad Pitt. While promoting her upcoming film Couture, the actor reflected on losing her confidence during one of the most difficult phases of her life and slowly finding strength again. Jolie shared that her children encouraged her to step out, travel, and reconnect with parts of herself she had pushed aside for years. Her latest comments offer a rare and personal insight into life after divorce, motherhood, and the emotional journey of rediscovering balance and confidence in recent years.
Angelina Jolie Opens Up About Healing
Angelina Jolie has spoken candidly about her emotional recovery following her separation from Brad Pitt. During a recent interview with Variety while promoting Couture, Jolie shared that she feels her strength is gradually returning after a difficult period in her personal life. She admitted there was a time when she felt emotionally drained and disconnected from parts of herself. According to Jolie, her children played a major role in helping her regain confidence.
She said they encouraged her to travel more, stay active, and embrace life beyond the limitations she had placed on herself over the years. Jolie also shared that their support gave her the confidence to reconnect with aspects of her personality and career that had taken a back seat.
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Why Jolie Returned To Acting
The actor revealed she had stepped away from acting even before her marriage ended. Her focus at the time had shifted towards directing and humanitarian work. However, after the divorce, acting became the most practical way to balance work with family life. She explained that short-term acting projects allowed her to stay close to home and spend more time with her children.
Jolie’s comments come amid reports that several of her children have distanced themselves from the Pitt surname. Recent reports suggest Knox used “Jolie” instead of “Jolie Pitt” on his school diploma. Similar changes have also been made by Zahara, Maddox, and Shiloh. These decisions have attracted significant public attention amid the family’s long-running legal and personal challenges.
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Jolie And Pitt’s Divorce Battle
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt began their relationship in 2005 and married in 2014. In 2016, Jolie filed for divorce, triggering a lengthy legal process involving custody disputes and financial matters. The divorce proceedings were officially finalised in December 2024, nearly eight years after their separation.
Angelina Jolie’s latest remarks offer a deeply personal glimpse into her journey after divorce. More than anything, her comments highlight the important role her children have played in helping her rebuild and move forward.
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Frequently Asked Questions
How did Angelina Jolie's children support her after her divorce?
Why did Angelina Jolie return to acting after her separation?
After her divorce, acting became the most practical way to balance work with family life. Short-term projects allowed her to stay close to home and spend more time with her children.
Have Angelina Jolie's children changed their surnames?
Reports suggest that several of her children, including Knox, Zahara, Maddox, and Shiloh, have reportedly started using
When was Angelina Jolie's divorce from Brad Pitt finalized?
Angelina Jolie filed for divorce in 2016, and the divorce proceedings were officially finalized in December 2024, nearly eight years after their separation.