Aneet Padda Borrows Ahaan Panday’s Mother Deanne’s Outfit For Diwali; See PHOTOS

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actress Aneet Padda celebrated Diwali with Ahaan Panday's family.

She wore ethnic attire gifted by Ahaan's mother, Deanne Panday.

Aneet frequently attends Panday family events, fueling relationship rumours.

Actress Aneet Padda celebrated Diwali with rumoured boyfriend Ahaan Panday and his family in Mumbai on November 8. Pictures from their festive gathering, shared by Ahaan's mother, Deanne Panday, on Instagram Stories, offered a glimpse of the celebrations. However, Aneet's choice of outfit became a talking point. The Saiyaara actress wore a pink and blue ethnic suit that reportedly belonged to Deanne, who had previously worn it herself before gifting it to Aneet. The actress also completed her look with traditional footwear, adding another interesting detail to her appearance at the family gathering.

Aneet Padda Wears Deanne Panday's Outfit For Diwali

Aneet Padda's Diwali appearance had a special connection to Ahaan Panday's family. The actress opted for a pink and blue ethnic ensemble that Deanne Panday had worn at an earlier family gathering. According to reports, Deanne later gifted the outfit to Aneet.

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The actress paired the suit with traditional mojris that appeared similar to the footwear worn by Ahaan's sister, Alanna Panday. Deanne shared photographs from the family's Diwali celebrations on her Instagram Stories, giving followers a glimpse of Aneet's festive look. Aneet has been seen attending several important family occasions with the Pandays, further drawing attention to her connection with them.

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Aneet Padda's Bond With Ahaan Panday's Family

Aneet and Ahaan grew close while working together in Mohit Suri's 2025 romantic musical Saiyaara. The film emerged as a major box office success, and their on-screen chemistry soon fuelled speculation about a possible relationship. However, neither actor has publicly confirmed the dating rumours.

Aneet was also among the guests at Alanna Panday's second baby shower in Mumbai. A video from the celebration circulated on social media, showing her participating in an activity alongside actress Ananya Panday. Deanne has also shown her affection for Aneet publicly. After the success party of Saiyaara, she shared a special message for the actress on Instagram.

Ahaan Panday, Deanne Celebrate Aneet Padda's 24th Birthday

Aneet turned 24 in October, and her birthday celebration brought together several familiar faces. Ahaan Panday, Deanne Panday, Alanna Panday, Alia Bhatt and Alam Khan were among those present.

Following the celebrations, Aneet shared photographs with Ahaan and Alia on Instagram. She also penned an emotional note expressing gratitude for the affection and wishes she received on her birthday.

Meanwhile, Aneet and Ahaan's fans may get to see the pair together on screen again. The two actors are reportedly set to reunite for Mohit Suri's upcoming romantic musical, which is said to be titled Satranga. However, the filmmakers are yet to officially confirm the title or announce further details.

Aneet's Diwali appearance has once again drawn attention to her growing association with the Panday family. While dating rumours surrounding her and Ahaan remain unconfirmed, their reported on-screen reunion has added to fans' interest in the pair.