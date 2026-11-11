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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesAneet Padda Borrows Ahaan Panday’s Mother Deanne’s Outfit For Diwali; See PHOTOS

Aneet Padda Borrows Ahaan Panday’s Mother Deanne’s Outfit For Diwali; See PHOTOS

Aneet Padda celebrated Diwali with Ahaan Panday's family in Mumbai, wearing a pink and blue ethnic suit reportedly gifted to her by his mother, Deanne Panday.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 11 Nov 2026 11:02 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actress Aneet Padda celebrated Diwali with Ahaan Panday's family.
  • She wore ethnic attire gifted by Ahaan's mother, Deanne Panday.
  • Aneet frequently attends Panday family events, fueling relationship rumours.

Actress Aneet Padda celebrated Diwali with rumoured boyfriend Ahaan Panday and his family in Mumbai on November 8. Pictures from their festive gathering, shared by Ahaan's mother, Deanne Panday, on Instagram Stories, offered a glimpse of the celebrations. However, Aneet's choice of outfit became a talking point. The Saiyaara actress wore a pink and blue ethnic suit that reportedly belonged to Deanne, who had previously worn it herself before gifting it to Aneet. The actress also completed her look with traditional footwear, adding another interesting detail to her appearance at the family gathering.

Aneet Padda Wears Deanne Panday's Outfit For Diwali

Aneet Padda's Diwali appearance had a special connection to Ahaan Panday's family. The actress opted for a pink and blue ethnic ensemble that Deanne Panday had worn at an earlier family gathering. According to reports, Deanne later gifted the outfit to Aneet.

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The actress paired the suit with traditional mojris that appeared similar to the footwear worn by Ahaan's sister, Alanna Panday. Deanne shared photographs from the family's Diwali celebrations on her Instagram Stories, giving followers a glimpse of Aneet's festive look. Aneet has been seen attending several important family occasions with the Pandays, further drawing attention to her connection with them.

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Aneet Padda's Bond With Ahaan Panday's Family

Aneet and Ahaan grew close while working together in Mohit Suri's 2025 romantic musical Saiyaara. The film emerged as a major box office success, and their on-screen chemistry soon fuelled speculation about a possible relationship. However, neither actor has publicly confirmed the dating rumours.

Aneet was also among the guests at Alanna Panday's second baby shower in Mumbai. A video from the celebration circulated on social media, showing her participating in an activity alongside actress Ananya Panday. Deanne has also shown her affection for Aneet publicly. After the success party of Saiyaara, she shared a special message for the actress on Instagram.

Ahaan Panday, Deanne Celebrate Aneet Padda's 24th Birthday

Aneet turned 24 in October, and her birthday celebration brought together several familiar faces. Ahaan Panday, Deanne Panday, Alanna Panday, Alia Bhatt and Alam Khan were among those present.

 

Aneet Padda Borrows Ahaan Panday’s Mother Deanne’s Outfit For Diwali; See PHOTOS

Following the celebrations, Aneet shared photographs with Ahaan and Alia on Instagram. She also penned an emotional note expressing gratitude for the affection and wishes she received on her birthday.

Meanwhile, Aneet and Ahaan's fans may get to see the pair together on screen again. The two actors are reportedly set to reunite for Mohit Suri's upcoming romantic musical, which is said to be titled Satranga. However, the filmmakers are yet to officially confirm the title or announce further details.

Aneet's Diwali appearance has once again drawn attention to her growing association with the Panday family. While dating rumours surrounding her and Ahaan remain unconfirmed, their reported on-screen reunion has added to fans' interest in the pair.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What was special about Aneet Padda's Diwali outfit?

Aneet wore a pink and blue ethnic suit that reportedly belonged to Deanne Panday, who had gifted it to her. She also completed her look with traditional footwear for the family gathering.

How is Aneet Padda connected to the Panday family?

Aneet is rumoured to be dating Ahaan Panday and frequently attends their family events, including Diwali and Alanna's baby shower. Deanne Panday has also publicly expressed affection for her.

Have Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday worked together professionally?

Yes, they starred together in Mohit Suri's romantic musical

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 11 Nov 2026 10:59 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mohit Suri Ahaan Panday Saiyaara Aneet Padda Deanne Panday Aneet Padda Diwali Look Aneet Padda Diwali Photos Ahaan Panday Family Aneet Padda Outfit
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