Ananya Panday, Walker Blanco Break Up After Nearly Two Years Of Dating: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ananya Panday and Walker Blanco ended their nearly two-year relationship.

They met at Ambani-Merchant pre-wedding, never officially confirming their romance.

Mutual breakup happened last week, reportedly with no hard feelings.

Both still follow each other on Instagram, indicating continued cordiality.

Ananya Panday and Walker Blanco have parted ways after dating for nearly two years. The two, who are said to have met at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding festivities in 2024, called it quits last week, according to a report by Pinkvilla.

Ananya Panday, Walker Blanco Part Ways

Although Ananya Panday and Walker Blanco never officially confirmed their relationship, their frequent appearances together and social media interactions had fuelled dating rumours. Walker had also wished Ananya on her birthday. He not only called her “beautiful” and but also expressed his feelings for her.

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Walker shared a picture of the actress on Instagram with the message, “Happy birthday, beautiful. You are so special. I love you, Anniee!” Ananya was also spotted wearing a pendant featuring Walker’s initials, further adding to speculation about their relationship.

According to a report by TOI, the two parted ways on mutual terms and there are no hard feelings between them.

“It was Ananya’s decision to end the relationship last week. However, the break-up was mutual, and there are no hard feelings,” a source was quoted by TOI as saying.

Have Ananya, Walker Unfollowed Each Other?

A look at their respective Instagram profiles suggests that neither Ananya nor Walker has unfollowed the other. The two continue to follow each other on the platform, despite reports of their split.

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A quick look at their Instagram profiles suggests that things remain cordial, as neither Ananya nor Walker has unfollowed the other - a move often seen when couples part ways or face trouble in their relationship.

Ananya Panday’s Work Front

On the professional front, Ananya Panday was recently seen in Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri and Chand Mera Dil.





