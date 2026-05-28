Ananya Panday's Sister Rysa Takes A Cheeky Dig At Her With 'One-Hit Wonder' Comment

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom The sisters share a close bond with playful online banter.

Sibling banter just got a whole lot more public. Ananya Panday's younger sister Rysa Panday dropped a comment on the actress's latest social media post that has got everyone talking, and for good reason. The comment was short, sharp, and straight to the point: "one hit wonder". That is it. No context, no explanation, just three words that were enough to set off a wave of reactions across the Internet, with users jumping in with their own takes on whether it was all harmless fun between sisters or something a little more pointed than that.

What Triggered The Comment?

Ananya had posted a carousel of pictures and videos from her vacation in France on her social media account. The post was cheerful and easy on the eyes as she posed with flowers, soaked in the sun by the riverside, and explored small cafes and restaurants during her getaway. In one picture, she was dressed casually in denim, holding a bouquet of bright sunflowers, and in another, she was seen posing with a friend. She also gave her followers a peek into her meals and candid foodie moments from the trip. It was on this post that Rysa chose to leave her now-viral comment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 🌙 (@ananyapanday)

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How Did Internet React?

Netizens had a field day with the comment. While some sided with Rysa, with one user writing, "Cutest sister duo." A few got more direct about it, with one user writing that Rysa had "No hit wonder," and another asking, "I'm wondering which is that hit?" The comment comes shortly after Ananya's recent film 'Chaand Mera Dil,' opposite Lakshya, reportedly delivered an average performance at the box office. Despite the online chatter, Ananya Panday has had her share of well-received work over the years. Her performances in films like 'Dream Girl 2' and 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' earned her appreciation from both audiences and critics. Her work in 'CTRL' and 'Call Me Bae' also drew praise for her willingness to experiment with different genres and characters.

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Sisters Share A Close Bond

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 🌙 (@ananyapanday)

Off-screen, the Panday sisters are known for their warm relationship and frequent playful banter online. A few days before the comment went viral, the family had flown to New York together to attend Rysa's convocation ceremony, with parents Bhavana Pandey and Chunky Panday also in attendance. The family had shared several glimpses from the celebrations on social media. So while the Internet is reading into the comment, it may just be exactly what it looks like: sisters being sisters.