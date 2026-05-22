Ananya Panday Celebrates Sister Rysa Panday’s Graduation, Chunky Panday Shares Emotional Post

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom She is a singer, interned with production houses.

Actress Ananya Panday’s sister and actor Chunky Panday’s younger daughter, Rysa Panday, has graduated from a prestigious university in New York, USA. On Thursday, Chunky Panday penned a heartfelt note for his daughter.

Chunky Panday Shares Daughter Rysa’s Graduation Photos

The actor shared pictures with his daughter on Instagram. The photos included moments from the graduation ceremony. In the first few pictures, Chunky is seen warmly hugging Rysa, while another photo shows Rysa dressed in her graduation gown, proudly holding her degree. Other pictures featured Rysa posing with her family.

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Chunky wrote for his daughter, “Rysa Panday is now a graduate. Congratulations, my dearest daughter. We are extremely proud of your hard work and achievements. Wishing you a bright and beautiful future ahead.”

Celebrities Congratulate Rysa

Chunky’s post received immense love from close friends and fans. Several celebrities from the entertainment industry congratulated Rysa in the comments section. Director Farah Khan wrote, “All your hard work has paid off, Chunks. Many congratulations.” Actor Rajat Bedi commented, “Congratulations,” while fashion designer Seema Sajdeh also extended her wishes.

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Rysa Panday completed her studies at the prestigious Tisch School of the Arts in New York. Before Chunky’s post, actress Ananya Panday had also shared a heartfelt note for her sister.

Rysa Panday’s Achievements

Rysa belongs to a family deeply connected with the arts and entertainment industry. Naturally, she has also showcased impressive talent. She is a talented singer and has interned with major production houses such as Red Chillies Entertainment, Excel Entertainment, and Tiger Baby Films.

Rysa has also appeared in the reality show The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Apart from this, she grabbed attention for her stylish appearance at the famous Le Bal event in Paris.