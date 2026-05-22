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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAnanya Panday Celebrates Sister Rysa Panday’s Graduation, Chunky Panday Shares Emotional Post

Ananya Panday Celebrates Sister Rysa Panday’s Graduation, Chunky Panday Shares Emotional Post

Actor Chunky Panday shared emotional moments from daughter Rysa Panday’s graduation ceremony in New York as she completed her studies from the prestigious Tisch School of the Arts.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 22 May 2026 11:27 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • She is a singer, interned with production houses.

Actress Ananya Panday’s sister and actor Chunky Panday’s younger daughter, Rysa Panday, has graduated from a prestigious university in New York, USA. On Thursday, Chunky Panday penned a heartfelt note for his daughter.

Chunky Panday Shares Daughter Rysa’s Graduation Photos

The actor shared pictures with his daughter on Instagram. The photos included moments from the graduation ceremony. In the first few pictures, Chunky is seen warmly hugging Rysa, while another photo shows Rysa dressed in her graduation gown, proudly holding her degree. Other pictures featured Rysa posing with her family.

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Chunky wrote for his daughter, “Rysa Panday is now a graduate. Congratulations, my dearest daughter. We are extremely proud of your hard work and achievements. Wishing you a bright and beautiful future ahead.”

Celebrities Congratulate Rysa

Chunky’s post received immense love from close friends and fans. Several celebrities from the entertainment industry congratulated Rysa in the comments section. Director Farah Khan wrote, “All your hard work has paid off, Chunks. Many congratulations.” Actor Rajat Bedi commented, “Congratulations,” while fashion designer Seema Sajdeh also extended her wishes.

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Rysa Panday completed her studies at the prestigious Tisch School of the Arts in New York. Before Chunky’s post, actress Ananya Panday had also shared a heartfelt note for her sister.

Rysa Panday’s Achievements

Rysa belongs to a family deeply connected with the arts and entertainment industry. Naturally, she has also showcased impressive talent. She is a talented singer and has interned with major production houses such as Red Chillies Entertainment, Excel Entertainment, and Tiger Baby Films.

Rysa has also appeared in the reality show The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Apart from this, she grabbed attention for her stylish appearance at the famous Le Bal event in Paris.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Did any celebrities congratulate Rysa Panday?

Yes, celebrities like Farah Khan and Rajat Bedi congratulated Rysa in the comments section of Chunky Panday's post.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 22 May 2026 11:27 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ananya Panday Chunky Panday Rysa Panday
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