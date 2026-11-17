Ananya Birla gifted a luxury watch to Dilip Mukhiya, Farah Khan's cook. This thoughtful gesture occurred during Farah Khan's visit to Ananya's home.
Ananya Birla Gifts Rs 1 Lakh Luxury Watch To Farah Khan's Cook Dilip; Video Goes Viral: WATCH
Ananya Birla surprises Farah Khan's cook Dilip with a luxury watch reportedly worth Rs 1 lakh during the filmmaker's home visit. Watch the viral video and know more about Dilip.
- Ananya Birla gifted Farah Khan's cook Dilip a luxury watch.
- The expensive gift occurred during Farah's celebrity home vlog.
- Dilip, popular from vlogs, visibly delighted by thoughtful gesture.
- Ananya's gesture earned widespread appreciation across social media.
Ananya Birla recently surprised Farah Khan’s cook, Dilip, with an expensive gift during the filmmaker’s visit to her home. The businessman Kumar Mangalam Birla’s daughter presented him with a luxury watch reportedly worth around Rs 1 lakh. The special moment was captured in Farah’s vlog and has since attracted attention on social media. Dilip appeared delighted while receiving the present, while Ananya’s thoughtful gesture won appreciation from viewers. The visit also offered a glimpse inside Ananya’s lavish home, leaving Farah and Dilip impressed.
Ananya Birla’s Special Gift For Dilip
Farah Khan has been making headlines with her YouTube vlogs, in which she visits the homes of celebrities and gives viewers a glimpse of their lifestyles. She is often accompanied by her cook, Dilip, who has become a familiar face among her audience.
During one such visit, Farah and Dilip arrived at Ananya Birla’s residence. The singer and entrepreneur is the daughter of industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla. The duo was reportedly impressed by the grand interiors, elegant decor and luxurious facilities at her home.
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The visit also brought an unexpected surprise for Dilip. Ananya gifted him a luxury wristwatch, whose price is reportedly around Rs 1 lakh. A video of the moment shows her presenting the watch to him, while Dilip appears visibly excited to receive it.
Video Wins Hearts Online
Farah featured the special moment in her vlog, giving viewers a glimpse of Ananya’s gesture. The video has been circulating on social media, with viewers appreciating the entrepreneur for gifting Dilip an expensive watch.
The gesture has drawn attention not only because of the reported price of the gift but also because Dilip has become popular through his appearances in Farah’s videos.
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Who Is Farah Khan’s Cook Dilip?
Dilip Mukhiya has been working with Farah Khan for around 13 years. He hails from Madhubani in Bihar and became popular after appearing in the filmmaker’s YouTube vlogs. His conversations and playful banter with Farah have become a highlight of the videos, helping him build a following of his own.
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According various reports, Dilip left Bihar at the age of 16 in search of work. He initially worked in people's homes in Delhi before moving to Mumbai. His association with Farah proved to be a turning point, and he first appeared in one of her cooking vlogs in April 2024.
Since then, Dilip has gained recognition on social media and has also appeared in advertisements for several brands.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who received a gift from Ananya Birla?
What was the gift Ananya Birla gave to Dilip?
Ananya Birla surprised Dilip with a luxury wristwatch. Its reported value is around Rs 1 lakh, which delighted him upon receiving it.
Who is Dilip, the recipient of Ananya Birla's gift?
Dilip Mukhiya is Farah Khan's cook, who has worked with her for about 13 years. He gained popularity through his appearances in Farah's YouTube vlogs.
How was Ananya Birla's gift to Dilip revealed?
The special moment was captured and featured in Farah Khan's YouTube vlog. The video circulated on social media, drawing appreciation for Ananya's gesture.