Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ananya Birla gifted Farah Khan's cook Dilip a luxury watch.

The expensive gift occurred during Farah's celebrity home vlog.

Dilip, popular from vlogs, visibly delighted by thoughtful gesture.

Ananya's gesture earned widespread appreciation across social media.

Ananya Birla recently surprised Farah Khan’s cook, Dilip, with an expensive gift during the filmmaker’s visit to her home. The businessman Kumar Mangalam Birla’s daughter presented him with a luxury watch reportedly worth around Rs 1 lakh. The special moment was captured in Farah’s vlog and has since attracted attention on social media. Dilip appeared delighted while receiving the present, while Ananya’s thoughtful gesture won appreciation from viewers. The visit also offered a glimpse inside Ananya’s lavish home, leaving Farah and Dilip impressed.

Ananya Birla’s Special Gift For Dilip

Farah Khan has been making headlines with her YouTube vlogs, in which she visits the homes of celebrities and gives viewers a glimpse of their lifestyles. She is often accompanied by her cook, Dilip, who has become a familiar face among her audience.

During one such visit, Farah and Dilip arrived at Ananya Birla’s residence. The singer and entrepreneur is the daughter of industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla. The duo was reportedly impressed by the grand interiors, elegant decor and luxurious facilities at her home.

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The visit also brought an unexpected surprise for Dilip. Ananya gifted him a luxury wristwatch, whose price is reportedly around Rs 1 lakh. A video of the moment shows her presenting the watch to him, while Dilip appears visibly excited to receive it.

Video Wins Hearts Online

Farah featured the special moment in her vlog, giving viewers a glimpse of Ananya’s gesture. The video has been circulating on social media, with viewers appreciating the entrepreneur for gifting Dilip an expensive watch.

The gesture has drawn attention not only because of the reported price of the gift but also because Dilip has become popular through his appearances in Farah’s videos.

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Who Is Farah Khan’s Cook Dilip?

Dilip Mukhiya has been working with Farah Khan for around 13 years. He hails from Madhubani in Bihar and became popular after appearing in the filmmaker’s YouTube vlogs. His conversations and playful banter with Farah have become a highlight of the videos, helping him build a following of his own.

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According various reports, Dilip left Bihar at the age of 16 in search of work. He initially worked in people's homes in Delhi before moving to Mumbai. His association with Farah proved to be a turning point, and he first appeared in one of her cooking vlogs in April 2024.

Since then, Dilip has gained recognition on social media and has also appeared in advertisements for several brands.