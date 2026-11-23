Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Global Peace Honours saw Anant Ambani's viral gesture.

Video shows Ambani telling SRK to keep quiet.

Interaction sparked debate: insult or friendly banter.

The Global Peace Honours 2026, held at Mumbai’s Gateway of India last week, witnessed several prominent personalities from the worlds of cinema, sports and public life come together to celebrate courage, humanity and peace. Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Sachin Tendulkar, Suniel Shetty, Vikrant Massey, Sadhguru and several other celebrities attended the event.

Now, a video from the ceremony has gone viral on social media, showing Anant Ambani seemingly asking Shah Rukh Khan to keep quiet while he was speaking to Sadhguru. The video has started a debate online, and the Internet is having a field day.

‘Anant Ambani Literally Told SRK to Keep Quiet,’ Says Internet

The now-viral video begins with Anant Ambani meeting Sadhguru, while Shah Rukh Khan is seen standing beside them. The two share a warm hug before SRK seemingly interjects into their conversation. Anant then appears to jokingly gesture to the superstar to keep quiet as he continues speaking with Sadhguru.

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If one sees the clip carefully, Anant can be seen literally saying, “Chup Baith.”

Moments later, SRK walks away from the duo and hugs Vikrant Massey, who is passing by.

Anant Ambani literally said keep quiet to SRK 😭😭 - Anant Ambani was having some chat with Sadhguru and suddenly SRK said something about Anant . - Anant didn't like it and he said something and signaled SRK 🤫 look at the expression of Shahrukh Khan after that 😭 Anant Ambani ka alag hi AURA hai 🗿 — Jeet (@JeetN25) November 21, 2026

While some social media users interpreted the interaction as an insult to Shah Rukh, others defended it, calling it friendly banter between the two.

One user, while defending Anant, also shared another video in which he can be seen standing behind Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh as they greet Sadhguru.

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“While SRK is talking with Sadhguru, billionaire Anant Ambani is standing behind him like a nobody. Yet, Anant's friendly banter with Shah Rukh Khan is being portrayed as an insult, though it is casual banter that we do regularly at home/with friends,” the user wrote.

Another person commented, “SRK should avoid attending Ambani functions from now on.”

While SRK is talking with #Sadhguru, billionaire #AnantAmbani is standing behind him like a nobody. Yet, Anant's friendly banter with #ShahRukhKhan𓀠 is being portrayed as an insult, though it is a casual banter that we do regularly at home/with friends. #GlobalPeaceHonours https://t.co/FKox0Pxynw — V Amar 🐼 (@SKxxSRK) November 22, 2026

“Anant just gave a signal, and SRK understood the whole scene. When the Ambani son says ‘shhh’, even King Khan switches to silent mode. The aura is on another level, bro,” another social media user wrote.

Defending the interaction, one X user said, “Anant is friendly with SRK, might’ve just cracked a joke. We can’t draw conclusions from gestures alone, especially when you can’t hear what was said….”

Global Peace Honours 2026

The Global Peace Honours, organised annually by the Divyaj Foundation founded by Amruta Fadnavis, recognises individuals who have displayed courage and stood against terrorism. The ceremony also pays tribute to victims of terror attacks.

At the event, Shah Rukh Khan presented the Global Peace Honour to Devika Natesan Rotawan, the youngest survivor of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The evening also saw Ranveer Singh honour cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar for his philanthropic initiatives through the Sachin Tendulkar Foundation.

Sadhguru was also honoured during the award ceremony by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and actor Suniel Shetty.

Amitabh Bachchan also paid tribute to the martyrs and victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks through a special video message screened during the ceremony.