Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Anandhi Ajay became emotional after scenes were removed.

Opportunity lost with Vijay's anticipated final film.

Her emotional video garnered significant online support from fans.

Tamil television actor Anandhi Ajay has shared an emotional video after discovering that her scenes were removed from Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay. The actor, who said she had been associated with the film for nearly a year, broke down while speaking about losing what she considered a major opportunity in her career. Anandhi also expressed disappointment over missing the chance to appear alongside Vijay, whose latest film is widely expected to be his final project before entering politics full-time. Her emotional reaction has struck a chord with fans, with many extending support through social media messages after the video surfaced online.

Anandhi Ajay's Emotional Video

Anandhi Ajay became emotional after learning that her portions had been edited out of Jana Nayagan. Speaking in Tamil in a video that has now gone viral, she said she was devastated as she had spent nearly a year working on the project. The actor also shared that she had been looking forward to appearing alongside Vijay and feared she may never get another opportunity, as Jana Nayagan is expected to be the superstar's final film before he transitions into politics.





The video prompted an outpouring of support online. One social media user commented, "YU will get a super lead character very soon; everything will happen for a reason; be positive." Another wrote, "It’s really hard to hear, but don’t worry u gonna deserve something good."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anandhi Ajay (@anandhi_offl)

Anandhi's Career Journey

Anandhi has established herself in Tamil television with performances in serials such as Karthigai Pengal, Yamuna, Kana Kaanum Kaalangal and Kallikattu Pallikoodam. Besides acting, she is a trained classical dancer and has participated in reality shows including Dance Jodi Dance 3.0, Jodi No. 1 Seasons 6 and 7, and Maanada Mayilada Season 7.

ALSO READ | Vijay Deverakonda Took Horse Riding And Weapon Training To Master Ranabaali Role

Jana Nayagan Box Office

While Anandhi's video gained attention online, Jana Nayagan enjoyed a strong start at the box office. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film earned an estimated Rs 41 crore nett in India on its opening day, with an India gross of Rs 48.27 crore. Overseas collections of around Rs 30 crore pushed its worldwide gross to Rs 78.27 crore.

ALSO READ | ‘They Tried To Accelerate And Scare Me’: Mumbai Model Rhiya Ahir Who Stood In Front Of Police Van For 40 Minutes

Directed by H. Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, the film stars Vijay alongside Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Although Jana Nayagan has opened well at the box office, Anandhi Ajay's heartfelt reaction has become one of the most talked-about moments surrounding the film, highlighting the emotional impact of seeing months of work left out of the final cut.