‘An Apology Is Enough’: Lawrence Bishnoi’s Uncle Invites Salman Khan To Bishnoi Temple

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ramesh Bishnoi urged Salman Khan to apologize to the community.

He invited Khan to visit Bikaner temple, assured safety.

Bishnoi distanced himself from threats against Salman Khan.

Dispute stems from actor's 1998 blackbuck hunting case.

Lawrence Bishnoi’s uncle, Ramesh Bishnoi, has renewed his appeal to Salman Khan to apologise to the Bishnoi community over the killing of two blackbucks in Rajasthan. Speaking on the 542nd foundation day of Bishnoi Samaj, he invited the Bollywood actor to visit the community’s Mukti Dham Mukam temple in Bikaner and assured him of complete safety. Ramesh also distanced himself from violence, saying the anger surrounding the case needed to be resolved. His remarks come amid renewed attention to the long-running dispute and security concerns surrounding Salman, who has faced threats linked to Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang.

Ramesh Bishnoi Appeals To Salman Khan

Speaking to The Tribune over the phone, Ramesh Bishnoi said Salman Khan could visit the Mukti Dham Mukam temple in Bikaner to seek forgiveness from the community. He maintained that neither Lawrence nor other members of the Bishnoi community had personal enmity with the actor.

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Ramesh also clarified that he did not support threats or attacks against Salman or anyone associated with him. He said he had repeatedly urged Lawrence and others to stay away from violence. “I do not support any killing or attack on Salman or anyone associated with him by the Lawrence group,” he said. “I am just saying that anger remains in the community and it should be resolved.”

Addressing concerns raised by Salman’s father, Salim Khan, about the actor’s safety if he visited the temple, Ramesh offered a personal assurance. “The episode should end. An apology is enough. This has gone on too long,” he said.

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Why The Bishnoi Community Wants An Apology

The dispute dates back to October 1998, when Salman Khan was accused of killing two blackbucks in Kankani village near Jodhpur during a film shoot. Blackbucks hold special significance for the Bishnoi community, whose religious and cultural principles place strong emphasis on protecting wildlife and trees.

In 2018, a Jodhpur trial court convicted Salman under the Wildlife Protection Act and sentenced him to five years in prison. He was subsequently granted bail. Actors Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam, who were co-accused in the case, were acquitted.

The Bishnoi community follows 29 principles established by Guru Jambheshwar in the 15th century. Its members are concentrated in Rajasthan, particularly in Bikaner, Jodhpur, Nagaur and Barmer, as well as parts of Haryana and Punjab.

Lawrence Bishnoi Gang’s Threats Against Salman Khan

The blackbuck case has repeatedly been cited in connection with threats attributed to Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang against Salman Khan. In April 2024, gunmen opened fire outside the actor’s Mumbai residence, raising serious concerns about his security.

The gang has also been linked to threats and violence involving other figures in the entertainment industry. These incidents have kept the dispute in the public eye and prompted heightened security measures around the actor.

Ramesh Bishnoi’s latest appeal suggests that he believes an apology at the temple could help address the community’s longstanding anger. However, his assurance of safety represents his personal statement and does not, by itself, establish that all security risks have been eliminated.