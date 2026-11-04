Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Arora denied using weight-loss drugs, unfazed by online rumors.

Actor Amrita Arora has addressed the speculation surrounding her recent physical transformation after losing 14 kg over the past few months. Pictures of her changed appearance prompted discussions on social media, with some wondering whether she had used weight-loss medications such as Ozempic or Mounjaro. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Amrita spoke about the personal journey behind her transformation and explained how the past few years had affected her. She also responded to the online speculation, making it clear that other people's opinions do not bother her.

Amrita Arora On Her Transformation

Amrita described her transformation as much more than a change in physical appearance. Speaking to Hindustan Times, she said the journey involved both emotional and physical changes that helped her feel like herself again. “It was about the emotional and physical journey I have been through to reach a place where I am just so happy to be in. I have got myself back to what and where I want to be,” she said.

The actor also revealed that she had lost 14 kg in recent months. Reflecting on what motivated her, Amrita said she treated the process as a personal challenge. She added that she had been going through a difficult phase for two to three years, describing that period as the time when she was the “worst version” of herself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amrita Arora Ladak (@amuaroraofficial)

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What She Said About Ozempic And Mounjaro

Amrita's transformation also led to speculation about whether she had taken weight-loss medications such as Ozempic or Mounjaro. Addressing the discussion, she pointed out that these drug names have become a common part of conversations around weight loss.

“Sadly, it has come at a time when all these words are flying around,” she said.

She further explained that she had been naturally petite since the beginning of her career, including after having two children. According to Amrita, she had only moved away from her usual fitness routine in 2023, and that phase appeared to have remained in people's minds.

The actor did not appear interested in letting the speculation affect her. “I let people say what they want to because they are going to say things regardless. It's all good,” she said.

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A Look At Amrita Arora's Personal Life

Amrita Arora has largely stayed away from films in recent years. She is known for appearing in films such as Golmaal Returns and Kambakkht Ishq. The actor married businessman Shakeel Ladak in 2009. The couple have two sons, Azaan and Rayaan.

Her recent transformation has brought her back into the spotlight, with her comments shifting the focus from online speculation to the personal journey behind her weight loss.