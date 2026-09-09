Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mahi Vij questioned Bhojpuri songs; Amrapali Dubey strongly defended her industry.

Amrapali expressed anger, stating Mahi judged her industry unfairly.

She defended her states, feeling bad when they are targeted.

Bhojpuri industry's top actress Amrapali Dubey is currently appearing on the reality show Bigg Boss 20. Fans are loving her outspoken style and game plan on the show. In a recent episode, actress Mahi Vij raised some questions about the Bhojpuri industry while speaking to Amrapali Dubey, which angered Amrapali, and she became furious. Furthermore, Amrapali also gave a befitting reply to Mahi for her lack of knowledge about the Bhojpuri industry.

What Did Mahi Vij Say?

Mahi Vij told Amrapali Dubey, "Many songs have been made on sisters-in-law in Bhojpuri. If you consider your sister-in-law your mother, then you shouldn't have gone that route from the beginning. That's wrong." Amrapali immediately responded to Mahi's remark. The actress said, "Just because we murder someone in a film doesn't mean we become murderers."

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'What Nonsense Is This...'

Amrapali Dubey then mentioned this conversation to the show's contestant Luv Gill. Expressing her displeasure at Mahi Vij's statement, she said, "Mahi ji is telling me... in the Bhojpuri industry, this happens to the sister-in-law, that happens to the sister-in-law... what nonsense. How much Bhojpuri content have you seen? Have you ever seen one reel in your life and judged the entire industry based on that?"

'I Feel Bad When Someone Targets My State...'

The actress continued, "It's not just the industry, it's my states—UP, Bihar, Jharkhand. They're my states. I feel bad when anyone targets them. I don't like it." Amrapali Dubey's open support for her industry and her state is being appreciated by her fans. The actress's video is rapidly going viral on social media, and people are praising her outspokenness.

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Where To Watch 'Bigg Boss 20'?

Besides Mahhi Vij and Amrapali Dubey, 'Bigg Boss 20' also features celebrities like Riti Tiwari, Aman Gandhi, Uditi Singh, Qazi Touqeer, Mary Kom, Arshifa Khan, Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu, Isha Rikhi, Asif Khan, Kanika Mann, Faisal Khan, and Luv Gill. You can watch Bigg Boss 20 on Jio Hotstar and Colors TV. For digital viewers, the show will stream daily on Jio Hotstar at 9:00 pm. Viewers who want to watch it on TV can watch it on Colors TV every night at 10:30 pm.

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