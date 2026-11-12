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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesAmjad Khan's Son Reveals How Underworld Offered To Recover His Father's Rs 1.27 Crore Debt

Amjad Khan's Son Reveals How Underworld Offered To Recover His Father's Rs 1.27 Crore Debt

Amjad Khan, best remembered as Gabbar Singh in Sholay, had an eventful life marked by an unusual career promise, memorable films and a surprising underworld connection after his death.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 12 Nov 2026 10:13 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Amjad Khan's iconic Gabbar Singh role defined his career.
  • He famously promised to quit acting if Sholay succeeded.
  • Post-1992 death, family faced 1.27 crore outstanding debt.
  • Mother refused underworld help recovering 1.27 crore filmmakers' payments.

Amjad Khan remains one of Hindi cinema’s most recognisable villains, decades after his portrayal of Gabbar Singh in Sholay made him a household name. Born on November 12, 1940, the actor began appearing on screen as a child and went on to build a long career spanning some of Bollywood’s best-known films. On his birth anniversary, stories from his life offer a glimpse beyond the menacing characters he played. From his early acting assignments and an unusual promise linked to Sholay’s success to a debt his family faced after his death, these lesser-known details reveal different sides of the actor.

Amjad Khan's Early Acting Career And Sholay

Amjad Khan stepped in front of the camera as a child artist at the age of 11. His first appearance was in the 1951 film Nazneen. He later featured in his father Jayant's film Ab Dilli Door Nahin. As an adult, he appeared in Hindustan Ki Kasam (1973), but it was his portrayal of Gabbar Singh in Ramesh Sippy's 1975 blockbuster Sholay that changed his career. His performance became one of the most memorable villainous roles in Hindi cinema.

Apart from Sholay, Amjad Khan appeared in several popular films, including Ganga Ki Saugandh, Chambal Ki Kasam, Naseeb, Laawaris, Yaarana, Satte Pe Satta, Qurbani and Chameli Ki Shaadi.

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Amjad Khan's Promise After Sholay's Success

Amjad Khan once made an interesting statement about his future in films. In an interview, he revealed that he had promised to quit acting if Sholay became a superhit.

The film went on to become a major box-office success and secured its place as one of Indian cinema's most celebrated films. However, the actor did not follow through on his promise. Instead, he continued working in the film industry and delivered several memorable performances in the years that followed.

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Amjad Khan's Family And The Rs1.27 Crore Debt

Amjad Khan died on July 27, 1992, aged 51. Years later, his son Shadab Khan shared an account of the financial difficulties the family faced following the actor's death. Speaking to entertainment journalist Vicky Lalwani, Shadab revealed that his father had left behind outstanding payments of approximately Rs 1.27 crore to filmmakers for several films.

According to Shadab, when members of the underworld learnt about the debt, a gangster contacted his mother and offered to recover the money from Bollywood personalities within three days. However, his mother refused the offer and chose not to accept the underworld's assistance.

More than three decades after his death, Amjad Khan continues to be remembered for his contribution to Hindi cinema, particularly his unforgettable performance as Gabbar Singh in Sholay.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Amjad Khan's most iconic role?

Amjad Khan is most recognised for his portrayal of Gabbar Singh in the 1975 blockbuster Sholay. This performance became one of Hindi cinema's most memorable villainous roles.

When did Amjad Khan begin his acting career?

He started as a child artist at age 11, first appearing in the 1951 film Nazneen. His first adult role was in Hindustan Ki Kasam (1973).

Did Amjad Khan ever consider quitting acting after Sholay's success?

Yes, he once promised to quit acting if Sholay became a superhit. However, he did not follow through on this promise and continued his successful career.

What financial difficulties did Amjad Khan's family face after his death?

Amjad Khan left behind an approximate debt of Rs 1.27 crore to filmmakers. His family, however, refused assistance from the underworld to recover this money.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 12 Nov 2026 10:13 AM (IST)
Tags :
Shadab Khan Gabbar Singh Sholay Actor Amjad Khan Birth Anniversary Amjad Khan Biography Amjad Khan Lesser-known Facts Amjad Khan Films
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