ABP SuperfastDiwali 2026India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesAmitabh Bachchan Wins Final Delhi HC Order Protecting Name, Image And Personality Rights

Amitabh Bachchan Wins Final Delhi HC Order Protecting Name, Image And Personality Rights

The Delhi High Court passes a final decree protecting Amitabh Bachchan's personality rights, restraining entities and unidentified individuals from commercially using his name, image, or voice without permission.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 07 Nov 2026 06:32 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi High Court upholds Amitabh Bachchan's personality rights.
  • Restricts unauthorized commercial use of his identity elements.
  • Protection extends to identified parties and unknown misuse.
  • Some defendants settled; court decreed against others.

The Delhi High Court has passed a final order in favour of Amitabh Bachchan, protecting his personality rights and restricting the unauthorised commercial use of his identity. The ruling prevents several entities and unidentified individuals from using the actor's name, photographs, voice, or likeness for commercial purposes without his consent. Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav decreed the suit after examining allegations of misuse involving fake promotional messages, mobile applications, posters, merchandise and websites. The proceedings began in 2022, when the court first granted Bachchan interim protection. The final decree now extends that protection to unidentified persons involved in similar misuse.

Delhi High Court Protects Amitabh Bachchan's Personality Rights

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav passed the final decree in Bachchan's suit, which concerned the alleged unauthorised commercial exploitation of his identity. The court observed that an individual has the right to control how their identity is used commercially, recognising this as the “right to publicity”.

ALSO READ | Celeb Spotted | Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor And More Bollywood Stars Seek Blessings At Karan Johar's Diwali Pooja

According to the court, Bachchan's name and photographs had been used to generate commercial benefits without his approval, creating a false impression that he endorsed the products or services. It found that the requirements for protecting publicity rights, including the celebrity's identifiable identity and the enforceable right over its commercial use, were established in this case.

The proceedings began after Bachchan approached the court over several instances of alleged misuse. These included a mobile application called 'Amitabh Bachchan Video Call', messages advertising a purported 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' lottery, a general knowledge quiz book featuring his photograph, T-shirts, posters and domain names using his identity.

ALSO READ | 'I Was In Real Misery': Vivek Oberoi Opens Up About Bollywood Boycott And Underworld Calls

Amitabh Bachchan's Protection Extends To Unidentified Defendants

An important aspect of the final order is that it also covers unidentified individuals, commonly referred to as John Does. The court acknowledged that Bachchan's identity had been repeatedly misused through anonymous websites, applications, posters and messaging platforms, making it difficult to trace every person responsible.

The court held that protection could not be limited to defendants whose identities were already known. Bachchan has also been given the liberty to initiate fresh legal proceedings if further unauthorised use of his persona gives rise to a new cause of action.

Four defendants, Rajat Nagi, Manoj Publications, Tamatina and Mahesh Patel, reached settlements with the actor and acknowledged his publicity and privacy rights. As part of the agreements, one defendant agreed to remove the 'Amitabh Bachchan Video Call' application, while another discontinued a quiz book carrying his photograph. Another stopped selling posters featuring his identity, and the registrant of the domain name amitabhbachchan. in confirmed that it had been deleted.

The defendants also undertook not to use Bachchan's name, image, voice, likeness or any other aspect of his persona without his express permission. The court accepted these settlements as lawful and voluntary and passed the decree against them in accordance with the compromise.

Delhi HC Passes Final Decree Against Remaining Defendants

The remaining defendants did not appear before the court or submit written statements despite being served with notices. Their right to file written statements had also been closed. The court clarified that a judgment under Order VIII Rule 10 of the Civil Procedure Code should not be issued automatically simply because a defendant fails to present a defence. However, it found that the matter did not involve any disputed facts that required a trial.

It further observed that asking Bachchan to present ex parte evidence would only repeat the allegations already included in his plaint. The court, therefore, considered the matter suitable for a summary judgment and decreed the suit against the remaining defendants.

The final order also means that the interim protection granted in November 2022 now stands merged with the decree. The ruling gives Bachchan a broader legal safeguard against the commercial exploitation of his identity, including misuse by individuals who remain unidentified.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main outcome of the Delhi High Court's ruling concerning Amitabh Bachchan?

The Delhi High Court issued a final order protecting Amitabh Bachchan's personality rights. This restricts any unauthorized commercial use of his name, photographs, voice, or likeness without his consent.

Who does the court's final order protect Amitabh Bachchan from?

The order protects him from several entities and unidentified individuals (

What specific rights of Amitabh Bachchan did the court protect?

The court protected his

What were some examples of unauthorized use of Amitabh Bachchan's identity?

Unauthorized uses included fake mobile apps, lottery messages, quiz books, merchandise, and domain names. These instances created a false impression that he endorsed the products or services.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
Read More
Published at : 07 Nov 2026 06:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Amitabh Bachchan Delhi High Court Publicity Rights Amitabh Bachchan Personality Rights Amitabh Bachchan Legal Case Amitabh Bachchan Name And Image
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
'I Was In Real Misery': Vivek Oberoi Opens Up About Bollywood Boycott And Underworld Calls
'I Was In Real Misery': Vivek Oberoi Opens Up About Bollywood Boycott And Underworld Calls
Celebrities
Rahul Vaidya Hits Back At Trolls Over Doctor Strange Remark, Says 'I'm Not Marvel's Encyclopedia'
Rahul Vaidya Hits Back At Trolls Over Doctor Strange Remark, Says 'I'm Not Marvel's Encyclopedia'
Celebrities
Chiranjeevi's Nephew Shares First Post With Fiancée Kiran After Hyderabad Engagement | PICS Inside
Chiranjeevi's Nephew Shares First Post With Fiancée Kiran After Hyderabad Engagement | PICS Inside
Celebrities
Alia Bhatt Gives Glimpse Of Raha Kapoor's 4th Birthday Celebrations, Shares Adorable Family Pics
Alia Bhatt Gives Glimpse Of Raha Kapoor's 4th Birthday Celebrations, Shares Adorable Family Pics
Advertisement

Videos

Election Fallout: Iran War Takes Centre Stage After Trump’s Midterm Setback
PCS Controversy: BJP Targets Bhagwant Mann Government Over Punjab PCS Results
Nagaur Blast: Massive Firecracker Factory Explosion Kills Two
Delhi Tragedy: Building Collapses During Fourth-Floor Slab Construction
Delhi Collapse: Three-Storey Under-Construction Building Crumbles in Chawri Bazaar
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget