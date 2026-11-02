Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Amitabh Bachchan greeted fans from a transparent, bulletproof enclosure.

Son Abhishek accompanied him during the unusual Sunday interaction.

New security measures followed a reported bomb threat incident.

Amitabh Bachchan follows a Sunday tradition of meeting fans gathered outside his Mumbai residence, Jalsa. However, on November 1, the actor's fans witnessed an unusual sight as he greeted them from inside a transparent, bulletproof enclosure.

His son, Abhishek Bachchan, accompanied him during the interaction and stood a little behind him, keeping an eye on the crowd. Security personnel were also stationed nearby as the veteran actor waved to fans waiting outside his Juhu residence.

Amitabh Bachchan Greets Fans From Bulletproof Shell

A video of the interaction has since gone viral on social media. It shows security personnel manually moving the protective enclosure while Amitabh stands inside it and waves at the crowd. Abhishek can also be seen standing behind his father as security staff manage the gathering and maintain a close watch.

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#WATCH | Maharshtra: Actor Amitabh Bachchan greets fans outside his residence 'Jalsa' in Mumbai earlier today. The actor was seen greeting them from inside a transparent protective bulletproof shell, reportedly added as an extra security measure. https://t.co/N27ETg5Bci — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2026

Why The Additional Security

The additional security measure is believed to have been put in place following a reported bomb threat linked to the actor's residence. In October, Mumbai Police received information about a threatening email sent to a school in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). The email allegedly mentioned Amitabh’s home.

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The latest Sunday interaction comes days after Bachchan told his followers through his Tumblr blog that he would be taking a break from online activities for some time. “Yet more rest needed .. adjusting .. thinking and wondering ..the human body and its uniqueness,” he wrote on his blog post.

On October 21, he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Apologies .. I beg your forgiveness; I've been advised to take some time off for a few days to rest and recuperate, so I'm not able to write anything...”

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan continues to host the quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati, which is currently in its 18th season. He will next be seen in Section 84 and Kalki 2898 AD.