ABP SuperfastIndia At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesAmitabh Bachchan Waves To Fans From Bulletproof Enclosure After Bomb Threat To Jalsa; Abhishek Bachchan Keeps Watch

Amitabh Bachchan Waves To Fans From Bulletproof Enclosure After Bomb Threat To Jalsa; Abhishek Bachchan Keeps Watch

Amitabh Bachchan greets fans from inside a protective enclosure following a bomb threat mentioning his home

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 02 Nov 2026 07:17 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Amitabh Bachchan greeted fans from a transparent, bulletproof enclosure.
  • Son Abhishek accompanied him during the unusual Sunday interaction.
  • New security measures followed a reported bomb threat incident.

Amitabh Bachchan follows a Sunday tradition of meeting fans gathered outside his Mumbai residence, Jalsa. However, on November 1, the actor's fans witnessed an unusual sight as he greeted them from inside a transparent, bulletproof enclosure.

His son, Abhishek Bachchan, accompanied him during the interaction and stood a little behind him, keeping an eye on the crowd. Security personnel were also stationed nearby as the veteran actor waved to fans waiting outside his Juhu residence.

Amitabh Bachchan Greets Fans From Bulletproof Shell

A video of the interaction has since gone viral on social media. It shows security personnel manually moving the protective enclosure while Amitabh stands inside it and waves at the crowd. Abhishek can also be seen standing behind his father as security staff manage the gathering and maintain a close watch.

ALSO READ| Shah Rukh Khan Drops 'Tu Mil Jaaye' From 'King'; Security Tightened Outside Mannat On 61st Birthday

Why The Additional Security

The additional security measure is believed to have been put in place following a reported bomb threat linked to the actor's residence. In October, Mumbai Police received information about a threatening email sent to a school in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). The email allegedly mentioned Amitabh’s home.

ALSO READ| 'Heat' Director Michael Mann Hospitalised After Accidentally Shooting Himself In The Foot

The latest Sunday interaction comes days after Bachchan told his followers through his Tumblr blog that he would be taking a break from online activities for some time. “Yet more rest needed .. adjusting .. thinking and wondering ..the human body and its uniqueness,” he wrote on his blog post. 

On October 21, he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Apologies .. I beg your forgiveness; I've been advised to take some time off for a few days to rest and recuperate, so I'm not able to write anything...”

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan continues to host the quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati, which is currently in its 18th season. He will next be seen in Section 84 and Kalki 2898 AD.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Amitabh Bachchan greet fans from a bulletproof enclosure?

He greeted fans from a transparent, bulletproof enclosure on November 1. This additional security measure was reportedly implemented due to a bomb threat linked to his residence.

What prompted the additional security measures at Amitabh Bachchan's residence?

The increased security followed a reported bomb threat in October. Mumbai Police received an email to a school that allegedly mentioned Bachchan’s home.

Who accompanied Amitabh Bachchan during his recent fan interaction?

His son, Abhishek Bachchan, accompanied him during the interaction. Abhishek stood behind him, keeping an eye on the crowd.

Where does Amitabh Bachchan regularly meet his fans?

Amitabh Bachchan maintains a Sunday tradition of meeting fans outside his Mumbai residence, Jalsa. This particular interaction also took place there.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 02 Nov 2026 07:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Amitabh Bachchan Abhishek Bachchan ENtertainment News
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
'He May Not Be Elected...': Hina Khan Reacts To Omar Abdullah's Marriage To Nidhi Razdan
'He May Not Be Elected...': Hina Khan Reacts To Omar Abdullah's Marriage To Nidhi Razdan
Celebrities
Shah Rukh Khan Drops 'Tu Mil Jaaye' From 'King'; Security Tightened Outside Mannat On 61st Birthday
Shah Rukh Khan Drops 'Tu Mil Jaaye' From 'King'; Security Tightened Outside Mannat On 61st Birthday
Celebrities
'Heat' Director Michael Mann Hospitalised After Accidentally Shooting Himself In The Foot
'Heat' Director Michael Mann Hospitalised After Accidentally Shooting Himself In The Foot
Celebrities
‘I'm Happy, I'm In Love’: Samreen Kaur Slams Trolls Double Standards, Arshdeep Singh Calls Her ‘Strong’
‘I'm Happy, I'm In Love’: Samreen Kaur Slams Trolls Double Standards, Arshdeep Singh Calls Her ‘Strong’
Advertisement

Videos

Political Face-Off: BJP Takes to Delhi Streets as INDIA Alliance Holds Ramlila Maidan Rally
Rally Countdown: Ramlila Maidan Awaits Rahul Gandhi and Other Senior Leaders
Political Showdown: Rahul Gandhi Leads INDIA Alliance Leaders in Open-Top Vehicle
Rally Update: Ramlila Maidan Begins Filling as INDIA Alliance Supporters Gather
Tejashwi Statement: Tejashwi Yadav Says INDIA Alliance Has United to Protect Democracy
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget