Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Amitabh Bachchan sparked controversy with France football team tweet.

His tweet focused on players' skin color, drawing widespread criticism.

This echoed his 2018 tweet about France's 'African' World Cup win.

Amitabh Bachchan has landed in the middle of a social media storm after a post about the France national football team during the FIFA World Cup 2026. The veteran actor's remarks, shared after France defeated Paraguay to advance in the tournament, quickly went viral and sparked a heated debate on X. While some users defended the post as an observation, many others criticised its focus on the players' skin colour rather than their nationality. The controversy also revived memories of Bachchan's widely criticised 2018 tweet following France's World Cup triumph, when he made similar remarks about the team's African heritage.

Amitabh Bachchan's France Tweet

After France secured a victory over Paraguay to progress in the FIFA World Cup 2026, Amitabh Bachchan shared a post on X that immediately attracted attention. He wrote, "T 5794 -Ab Kahe Dete Hai: the French WC 2026 football team .. the FRENCH !! 11 players in team .. 10 Black .. !! 1 white !!? The POWER of BLACK." The tweet spread rapidly across the platform, with thousands of users debating its wording and intent.

T 5794 -अब कहे देते हैं :

the French WC 2026 football team .. the FRENCH !!

11 players in team ..

10 Black .. !!

1 white !!?

the POWER of BLACK 💪 💪 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 6, 2026

Social Media Reacts

The post received widespread criticism, with many users arguing that the players should be recognised as French footballers rather than being identified primarily by race. Several described the wording as unnecessary and insensitive. Others pointed out that France has long been a multicultural nation, with many players born and brought up in the country despite having African or Caribbean roots. They argued that highlighting skin colour overlooked their identity as French nationals.

ALSO READ | Chinmayi Sripaada Says Troll Wished Death Upon Her Son, Reveals Why Husband Rahul Ravindran Deleted X

At the same time, a section of users defended Bachchan, saying he had merely stated a visible fact. However, critics maintained that the phrasing itself was what made the post controversial.

ALSO READ | Dharmendra's Last Words Before His Death Were About Staying Together As A Family; Reveals Hema Malini

2018 Tweet Returns To Spotlight

The latest debate has also brought back one of Bachchan's most discussed social media posts from the 2018 FIFA World Cup. After France lifted the trophy that year, the actor had written, "*That's it then...AFRICA won the World Cup 2018!!!" referring to the number of players in the squad with African heritage. That remark, too, had attracted criticism, with many arguing that it ignored the players' French nationality and reduced their identity to their ancestry.