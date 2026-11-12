Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bomb threat email targeted Amitabh Bachchan and Diljit Dosanjh.

This follows previous security incidents affecting Bollywood personalities.

Minister Shelar assures industry safety; police investigate all threats.

Bollywood personalities have once again come under the spotlight following a bomb threat email received by the Mumbai Mayor's office, which reportedly named Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa bungalow and singer Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming concert as targets. The latest threat has raised concerns amid a series of security incidents involving members of the film industry, including the firing attack on Tiger Shroff in Juhu. Responding to the growing concerns, Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar has assured the entertainment industry of its safety. He said Mumbai Police is investigating the threats and working to identify those behind them.

Amitabh Bachchan And Diljit Dosanjh Receive Bomb Threats

The Mumbai Mayor's office reportedly received another bomb threat email, with the sender claiming that Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa bungalow would be targeted using a car bomb. The message also allegedly threatened singer Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming Mumbai concert, claiming that an iPhone bomb would be used.

Following the email, local police personnel and bomb squad officials reached the location to carry out necessary checks. The sender's identity and the credibility of the threats are being investigated. The latest incident comes amid a series of security concerns involving Bollywood personalities. Responding to the situation, Maharashtra Minister Ashish Shelar assured members of the film industry that the state government is taking the matter seriously.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Shelar said Mumbai Police was working to trace the origins of the threatening calls and emails, including those allegedly generated using artificial intelligence. He said the authorities were examining which threats were genuine and which were merely intended to create panic.

"The Mumbai Police is capable, and the police systems have worked on it. We need to figure out where these AI-generated calls are coming from, whether it is just empty talk, and where the real issues are, and then we need to catch the culprits. Bollywood is completely safe right now; the Maharashtra government assures. The government also expects this from the Mumbai Police, and they are actually doing their work," Shelar said.

Appealing to people not to give in to fear, he added, "Yahan darna mana hai, this is all I can say."

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Tiger Shroff Firing Incident And Other Attacks

Shelar's remarks come weeks after a firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai's Juhu area. On October 18, 2026, the actor was reportedly returning home after playing football when three men allegedly opened fire at his car at around 7 pm. Tiger escaped serious injuries, but his driver and a fan standing nearby were reportedly shot. Both have since recovered.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang allegedly claimed responsibility for the attack. Gangsters Anil Pandit and Harman Sandhu reportedly said that Tiger had previously been warned over the phone. They also issued a threat against those working with Salman Khan. According to the information shared about the investigation, Mumbai Police formed 20 special teams and arrested 13 people in connection with the case. Five accused reportedly had their police custody extended, while seven were sent to judicial custody.

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The incident followed other security concerns involving prominent entertainment industry figures. In 2024, shots were fired outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments residence, with five bullets reportedly fired. Gunfire was also reported outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty's home, while comedian Kapil Sharma's Canadian restaurant, Caps Cafe, was targeted in a separate shooting incident.

Ashish Shelar Meets Tiger Shroff After Firing

Following the Juhu firing incident, Ashish Shelar had also visited Tiger Shroff to enquire about his well-being. Sharing details of the meeting on social media, the minister wrote, "Visited Tiger Shroff and enquired about his well-being following the unfortunate firing incident in Juhu. Such acts of violence have no place in our society. Wishing him strength and a speedy recovery."

During Thursday's press conference, Shelar reiterated that the Maharashtra government expects Mumbai Police to identify those behind the threats and take appropriate action. He maintained that the force is equipped to handle the situation and urged Bollywood personalities not to live in fear.

With fresh threats reportedly targeting prominent names from the entertainment industry, Mumbai Police faces the task of establishing its credibility and tracing those responsible. The Maharashtra government has assured Bollywood that security remains a priority.