Amitabh Bachchan's Health Concerns Halt 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' Shoot For A Week

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom KBC shooting paused over Amitabh Bachchan's health concerns.

Channel airing recorded celebrity specials to fill broadcast.

Bachchan blogged about routine; shoot plans next week.

The shooting of Amitabh Bachchan-hosted quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) has reportedly been put on hold for a week due to concerns over the veteran actor’s health. With fresh episodes temporarily on pause, the channel has turned to previously recorded episodes, including celebrity specials, to keep viewers entertained. According to a source who spoke exclusively to IANS, the makers are hoping to resume filming next week, depending on Bachchan’s health.

KBC Shoot Paused, Channel Re-Airs Diwali Special Episodes

The makers have temporarily stopped shooting new episodes as Amitabh Bachchan has reportedly not been keeping well. Meanwhile, the channel has been airing episodes recorded a few weeks ago, featuring celebrity guests, as part of its Diwali special programming.

The last major celebrity episode filmed for the show reportedly featured Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Ravi Dubey. The trio appeared on the popular quiz show to promote their upcoming film Ramayan.

The episode was initially scheduled to air around the film’s release. However, following the developments surrounding Bachchan’s health, the original broadcast plan was changed. Instead of keeping the episode on hold, the channel kicked off its Diwali special week last week with the Ramayan cast's appearance.

The shooting schedule is now expected to return to normal next week, provided the actor feels better. Speaking about the possibility of filming resuming, the source told IANS, "The shoot will resume hopefully from next week but only if his health allows,"

Amitabh Bachchan Reflects On Routine And His Connection With Fans

Amid the reports about his health, Amitabh Bachchan also shared a reflective note on his blog on Saturday, writing about gradually returning to his routine and the importance of work in his life.

“... and the gentle but slow return to routine and the controlled life... OF WORK... and the others. When in routine you remember the routine... when not... even routine develops a temperament .. not explainable .. and never the same...” Amitabh wrote.

The veteran actor also spoke about moments of forgetfulness, describing how everyday things such as his glasses, mobile phone and pending tasks sometimes slip his mind.

“Oh ! where did I leave my glasses .. the mobile .. and most importantly .. what was I supposed to do next... the deeds and acts done just a couple of hours ago .. lost in oblivion .. but what Class 8 was like in School 1960 at your finger-tips .. 66 years at the back of your hand .. and now .. a searching! But ..”

However, he made it clear that his connection with his blog readers, Sunday well-wishers and the audience of Kaun Banega Crorepati remains unchanged.

“Never a searching for the connect on Blog .. that be the preference .. each day... nor, the well wishers of each Sunday... nor, the KBC audience , who extend love affection and the sincerity of their warmth and endearing presence... my prayers for all.”

Amitabh Bachchan’s 1982 'Coolie' Accident Remains A Defining Health Scare

The actor's health has remained a subject of concern among fans over the years, particularly because of the serious accident he suffered while filming Coolie in 1982.

During a fight sequence with actor Puneet Issar, an incorrectly timed blow caused a severe abdominal injury. The incident left Bachchan fighting for his life, and he reportedly remained clinically dead for a few minutes before undergoing multiple surgeries.

News of the accident sparked widespread anxiety across the country, with millions of fans praying for his recovery.

Bachchan has often acknowledged the affection and prayers he received during that difficult period. He has also described August 2, the day he returned home after the accident, as his 'second birthday', crediting his well-wishers with giving him another chance at life.

(With inputs from IANS)