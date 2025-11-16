Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Veteran actress Kamini Kaushal, one of the final living links to Hindi cinema’s earliest era, passed away at the age of 98, leaving behind a profound legacy that spans nearly eight decades. Her death has triggered heartfelt tributes across the industry, but one of the most personal messages came from Amitabh Bachchan, who remembered her not only as a celebrated artist but as a cherished family friend whose connection dated back to pre-Partition Punjab.

Writing on his blog, Bachchan shared a moving note: “… and another loss .. a dear family friend of the days of yore .. when there was no partition .. Kamini Kaushal ji .. legendary artist, an icon, who contributed immensely to our Industry and who remained, with us till the very last .. her family and Maa ji’s families were very dear friends in erstwhile pre partition Punjab .."

A Family Connection That Spanned Generations

Bachchan recounted how Kamini Kaushal’s family and his own were tied by deep bonds.

“Kamini ji’s elder sister was a very close friend of Maaji .. they were classmates, and a most joyous bunch of like minded friends .. the elder sister passed away regretfully in an accident, and as per the tradition of the times, in such an unfortunate situation, the sister of the deceased was married to the bereaved husband, her brother-in law .."

Calling Kaushal “warm,” “affectionate,” and “talented,” Bachchan added: “A most pleasant warm affectionate and talented artist, has left us .. at the age of 98 .. an era of great remembrance gone .. not just for the film fraternity, but as a member of the friends fraternity .. One by one they all are leaving us .. a most sad moment, filled only now with condolence and prayer .. .. her legendary performances of those early days, now just memories .."

A Trailblazing Career That Defined Generations

Kaushal made her debut in 1946 with Chetan Anand’s Neecha Nagar, the film that went on to win the prestigious Palme d’Or at Cannes. Over the next two decades, she delivered acclaimed performances opposite Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor and Dev Anand.

By the late 1960s, she transitioned effortlessly into strong supporting roles and character parts in films like Do Raaste, Prem Nagar and Maha Chor. Remarkably, she continued to appear in major films even in recent years, including Chennai Express, Kabir Singh, and Laal Singh Chaddha.

Final Rites Held in Mumbai

Her last rites were performed on Saturday at the Worli crematorium, where close family members gathered for an intimate farewell. Her elder son, Vidhur, conducted the traditional rituals. In a tender moment that moved many, the family also brought her beloved pet dogs to the cremation ground—companions who had been by her side in her final years.

As the industry mourns another pillar of its golden era, Kamini Kaushal’s journey remains etched in cinematic history—an enduring testament to grace, talent and longevity.