Amitabh Bachchan Recalls How Hired limo And Cigar Helped Him Bluff His Way Into A US Club

Amitabh Bachchan’s legendary status today leaves little room for debate, but the actor often shares stories that remind fans of his modest beginnings. On a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, the superstar narrated a humorous memory from his youth in America, when a simple cigar and a hired limousine helped him and his friends slip past club bouncers.

Aamitabh Bachchan recalls a club night in America

While introducing a question related to cigars on the show, Bachchan recounted, “I was in America, and at night there were these clubs where youngsters and stars would dance. Entry into these places was very difficult. My friends told me that we had to go there. Somehow, we reached the venue, but the bouncers shooed us away.”

But he didn’t give up easily. “I thought of playing a prank. There are big cars called limousines, and whoever arrives in that car is given a lot of respect. We arranged for some money, hired a limousine, dressed up nicely, and arrived at the club. Just before stepping out, I held a cigar in my hand. They welcomed me, thinking I was an influential person, and we got entry. Imagine the power of a cigar; it got us in the club,” Bachchan said, leaving the audience in splits before moving back to the game.

A difficult start to stardom

Though now celebrated worldwide, Bachchan’s early years in cinema were marked by struggle. Screenwriter Javed Akhtar once reflected on those days in a conversation with Hook Global. “Most of the time, we don’t respect the talent. There were very few people who had great respect for him, even after 11 of his films had flopped in a row. Jaya ji wasn’t his wife then, knew what he (was capable of) and had great respect for his talent. Hrishikesh Mukherjee had great respect for his talent and kept on giving him work. We saw him in a film that didn’t do well, but we could see that he is a volcano, waiting to erupt. He was very good in his worst films also.”