Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAmitabh Bachchan Recalls How Hired limo And Cigar Helped Him Bluff His Way Into A US Club

Amitabh Bachchan Recalls How Hired limo And Cigar Helped Him Bluff His Way Into A US Club

Amitabh Bachchan recalled a hilarious memory from his youth on Kaun Banega Crorepati, sharing how he once hired a limo and held a cigar to trick bouncers into letting him into a US nightclub.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 19 Sep 2025 02:39 PM (IST)

Amitabh Bachchan’s legendary status today leaves little room for debate, but the actor often shares stories that remind fans of his modest beginnings. On a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, the superstar narrated a humorous memory from his youth in America, when a simple cigar and a hired limousine helped him and his friends slip past club bouncers.

Aamitabh Bachchan recalls a club night in America

While introducing a question related to cigars on the show, Bachchan recounted, “I was in America, and at night there were these clubs where youngsters and stars would dance. Entry into these places was very difficult. My friends told me that we had to go there. Somehow, we reached the venue, but the bouncers shooed us away.”

But he didn’t give up easily. “I thought of playing a prank. There are big cars called limousines, and whoever arrives in that car is given a lot of respect. We arranged for some money, hired a limousine, dressed up nicely, and arrived at the club. Just before stepping out, I held a cigar in my hand. They welcomed me, thinking I was an influential person, and we got entry. Imagine the power of a cigar; it got us in the club,” Bachchan said, leaving the audience in splits before moving back to the game.

A difficult start to stardom

Though now celebrated worldwide, Bachchan’s early years in cinema were marked by struggle. Screenwriter Javed Akhtar once reflected on those days in a conversation with Hook Global. “Most of the time, we don’t respect the talent. There were very few people who had great respect for him, even after 11 of his films had flopped in a row. Jaya ji wasn’t his wife then, knew what he (was capable of) and had great respect for his talent. Hrishikesh Mukherjee had great respect for his talent and kept on giving him work. We saw him in a film that didn’t do well, but we could see that he is a volcano, waiting to erupt. He was very good in his worst films also.”

Published at : 19 Sep 2025 02:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Amitabh Bachchan Kaun Banega Crorepati KBC 17
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Rahul Gandhi's Gen Z Appeal To ‘Defend Democracy’ Sparks Nepal-Like Fallout Warning From BJP: 'Get Ready To...'
Rahul Gandhi's Gen Z Appeal To ‘Defend Democracy’ Sparks Nepal-Like Fallout Warning From BJP: 'Get Ready To...'
India
'Been To Pakistan, Bangladesh And Felt At Home': Sam Pitroda Urges Centre To Improve Ties With Neighbours
'Been To Pakistan, Bangladesh And Felt At Home': Sam Pitroda Urges Centre To Improve Ties With Neighbours
World
US, UK, And France Block Pakistan-China Bid To Sanction Baloch Liberation Army At UN
US, UK, And France Block Pakistan-China Bid To Sanction Baloch Liberation Army At UN
India
Delhi Riots Case: Supreme Court Defers Bail Pleas Of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam And Others To Sept 22
Delhi Riots Case: SC Defers Bail Pleas Of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam And Others To Sept 22
Advertisement

Videos

Crime: Firing in Bihar’s Madhepura: Shopkeeper's Daughter Killed, Locals Protest by Blocking Highway
Politics: Rahul Gandhi Accuses Election Commission of Vote Theft, Giriraj Singh Calls Him ‘Urban Naxal’
TechBuzz: iPhone 17 Sales Kick Off with Long Lines, Chaos Breaks Out at Apple Stores in India
Crime: Fast Moving Car Hits Students in Jalaun, One Dies, Two Critical
CrimeAlert: Firing at MNR Builder's Office in Gurugram by Deepak Nandal’s Gang Over Financial Dispute
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Europe And Its Unhelpful Advice To India On Russia
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget