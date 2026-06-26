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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesAmitabh Bachchan Praises Ajay Devgn’s Chauhaan, But Internet Calls It ‘Pathetic’

Amitabh Bachchan Praises Ajay Devgn’s Chauhaan, But Internet Calls It ‘Pathetic’

Chauhaan, headlined by Ajay Devgn, is slated for release in October next year.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 26 Jun 2026 02:09 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Amitabh Bachchan praised Ajay Devgn's upcoming film
  • However, social media users widely criticized the film's teaser.
  • Many branded

Amitabh Bachchan has extended his support to Ajay Devgn’s upcoming film Chauhaan by sharing its title announcement video on social media. The announcement, which features the veteran actor’s iconic ‘Jumma Chumma’ track, received appreciation from the actor. However, the response has been far from positive, with several social media users criticising the teaser. Online users slammed the teaser as “pathetic” and branded it as a “propaganda” project.

Amitabh Bachchan Praises Chauhaan

The 83-year-old actor shared the title announcement video on X and wrote, “Ajay in appreciation. Chauhaan aa raha hai. [Chauhaan is coming.]”

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Responding to Bachchan’s post, Jio Studios wrote, “Honoured to receive appreciation from the legend behind the iconic Jumma Chumma. Truly grateful.”q21

How Did Social Media React?

The title announcement video didn’t go down well with the Internet, with several users drawing comparisons to Ajay Devgn’s dialogue from Singham Again.

One user wrote, “Youth to Ajay Devgn in Singham Again (2024): ‘Pathar maarna old-fashioned hai sir, yeh naye Bharat ka naya Kashmir hai, hum sab aapke saath hain.’ Ajay Devgn in Chauhaan (2026): ‘35,000 crore ka investment. Uske baad bhi, pathar ka jawab nahi.’ Pick a lane.”

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Another user criticised the film, writing, “This is what happens when films like Dhurandhar, The Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story are promoted. They turn hate into business. When hate takes over, art and creativity die. Everyone is trying to become India’s Leni Riefenstahl. Chauhaan is just another propaganda film.”

A third user was unimpressed by the teaser, commenting, “Chauhaan has a pathetic teaser. It gives the vibe of a typical South masala film. The entire teaser is in slow motion, and Ajay Devgn is now too old to play such roles.”

About Chauhaan

Headlined by Ajay Devgn, Chauhaan is directed by Neeraj Yadav and produced by Jio Studios in association with Colour Yellow Productions. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on October 1 next year.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How did Amitabh Bachchan show support for the film Chauhaan?

Amitabh Bachchan shared the title announcement video for Chauhaan on social media. He expressed his appreciation for Ajay Devgn's upcoming film, featuring his iconic 'Jumma Chumma' track.

What was the general social media reaction to the Chauhaan title announcement video?

The social media reaction was largely negative, with users calling the teaser 'pathetic' and branding the film a 'propaganda' project. Many criticized its content and Ajay Devgn's role.

Who is starring in and directing the film Chauhaan?

The film Chauhaan is headlined by actor Ajay Devgn. It is directed by Neeraj Yadav and produced by Jio Studios in association with Colour Yellow Productions.

When is Chauhaan scheduled to be released?

Chauhaan is scheduled to hit theatres on October 1 next year. This release date was announced in the article.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 26 Jun 2026 02:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Amitabh Bachchan Ajay Devgn Chauhaan
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