Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Amitabh Bachchan paid heartfelt tribute to late Nana Patekar.

Bachchan praised Patekar's unmatched screen presence, honesty, humanitarian work.

Recalled Patekar's KBC appearance, dedicating winnings to farmers.

Patekar passed away from cardiac arrest; rites in Pune.

In a deeply emotional moment, actor Amitabh Bachchan paid a heartfelt tribute to veteran actor Nana Patekar. Deeply moved by his sudden passing, Amitabh Bachchan, while taking to the stage of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', honoured his dear friend, reflecting on his unmatched screen presence, uncompromising honesty, and lifelong dedication to humanitarian causes.

‘Unki Awaaz, Seekh Hamare Bhitar Reh Jaati Hai’

Reflecting on the monumental loss to Indian cinema and society, the 'Piku' actor said, "Nana Patekar ji ka achanak aaj subah swargwas ho gaya. Ek adwitiya kalakar, mitra, shubhchintak, aur ek utkrisht samaj sevak aaj hamare beech nahi rahe. Ye na keval Bharatiya film udyog ke liye, balki ek vyaktigat taur par, jinka bhi unke saath sampark hua, usne hum sabko stabdh kar diya hai. Unki bebaki, unki sadgi, aur sach ko sach kehne ka unka saahas, ye sari baatein unko sabse alag banati thi. Kuch log hamare jeevan se chale jaate hain, lekin unki aawaz, unke paropkar, unki sikhai hui seekh hamare bhitar reh jaati hai," further offering his deepest respects and honouring the late actor's art.

Remembering their shared moments over the years, Amitabh Bachchan also spoke warmly of Nana Patekar’s extraordinary social work during his memorable appearance on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati season 16'.

"Iss manch par hamare vishesh karyakram mein ek atithi ke roop mein unka aagman hua tha. Wo yaadgar shaam sada hamare saath rahegi. Unki baaton ne na keval hume prabhavit kiya, balki jis nek kaaj ke liye unhone jeeti hui dhanrashi ko samarpit kiya, wo unki samaj seva ka udaharan tha. Maharashtra ke un gaon mein jo varsha ke abhav se peedit the, unhone wahan ke kisanon ke saath sampark kiya aur vyakatigat roop se unki seva ki," he added.

Nana Patekar ki shaksiyat ko salaam🙏 https://t.co/28Tnx3p9vb — sonytv (@SonyTV) October 8, 2026

Big B offered his deepest condolences to the grieving family and on behalf of the millions of admirers across the nation.

Patekar passed away after suffering a severe cardiac arrest in Goa. He was taken to Manipal Hospital, where doctors tried to revive him for around 45 minutes, but he could not be saved. Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital, confirmed the news to ANI.



The late actor's final rites will be performed at his native Donje village in Pune.





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