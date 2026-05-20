Amitabh Bachchan Writes Blog Post After Hospital Visit, Sends ‘Love And Prayers’ To Fans

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Amitabh Bachchan visited Nanavati Hospital for a routine check-up.

Sources clarified the hospital visit was not an admission.

Bachchan shared cryptic blog posts referencing respect and silence.

He is currently shooting for the Kalki 2898 AD sequel.

Amitabh Bachchan reportedly visited Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital for what sources described as a routine medical check-up. However, reports claimed something contrasting - that the veteran actor had been admitted to the hospital’s VIP wing for stomach-related issues. This left fans and well-wishers equally worried.

Amid this, the 83-year-old actor shared a cryptic blog post and social media updates. He also sent “love and prayers” to fans.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Hospitalisation

According to multiple media reports, Amitabh Bachchan visited Nanavati Hospital on Saturday. Some reports suggested that he had been admitted due to stomach-related complications; others close to the actor said that it was a routine checkup.

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“Mr Bachchan did visit Nanavati Hospital on Saturday; however, it was a regular check-up which he goes for every month, and he returned home after that,” ETimes reported, citing a source.

The source further clarified, “The news is absolutely false. He is absolutely fine, and after his regular hospital visit on Saturday, he was back home and was also seen driving his car from Jalsa to Janak the next day. He is currently at home.”

Another source close to the actor also dismissed the hospitalisation reports as “false”.

“Amitabh Bachchan underwent a routine check-up. He has now been discharged and has returned home after the examination,” NDTV quoted a source as saying.

The clarification came after journalist Vickey Lalwani claimed that Amitabh Bachchan had been admitted to the hospital’s VIP wing since May 16 and that his son, Abhishek Bachchan, had also visited him during his stay.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Cryptic Blog Post

Taking to Tumblr in the early hours of Wednesday, Amitabh Bachchan shared a cryptic note that read, “Cheel jab howe shant to bhaiya, tote bolan suru karen ir bir fatte, kahan, chal hamau, pilave suru karen!!!!”

The post further added, “Bajre di roti kha di, fu padiyon da, saag re munh mein dalan lagai jaise , bolan lage kaag re!”

The verses loosely translate to: “When the eagle stays calm and silent, even parrots start speaking loudly. Then random people gather courage and say, ‘Come on, let us also join in and show off.’ After eating bajra roti and rustic saag, they begin cawing like crows the moment they open their mouths.”

The lines are metaphorical in nature and suggest that when a respected person chooses silence, others become overconfident and begin speaking disrespectfully.

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He further wrote, “Ek rahe ‘Hill’ bhaiya ki padhai ka darpan, aur doosra Wellington ki yaad! [One reminds of brother Hill’s education and wisdom, while the other brings back memories of Wellington.]”

He concluded the blog post with the words, “Love, Prayers and More.”





On X (formerly Twitter), the actor also shared the phrase, “Pilori - Badumba.” The expression loosely translates to, “Tiny one vs loud one.”

Amitabh Bachchan’s Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is currently shooting for the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. The actor had earlier shared glimpses from the shoot that reunited him with Kamal Haasan. The franchise also stars Prabhas in the lead role.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the first instalment released in 2024 and became a box office hit. Although the makers have yet to announce a release date, reports suggest that the film is eyeing a December 2027 release.





