Amitabh Bachchan Gets Emotional During Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 Grand Finale

The curtain came down on Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17 on Friday night with an emotional finale that left viewers teary-eyed. Airing at 9 PM, the final episode saw host Amitabh Bachchan delivering a heartfelt address, reflecting on his decades-long association with the iconic quiz show and the bond he shares with its audience.

As one of Indian television’s longest-running and most beloved programmes wrapped up yet another season, Amitabh’s words underscored just how deeply intertwined his life has become with Kaun Banega Crorepati.

“I’ve Spent More Than One-Third of My Life With All of You”

At the very beginning of the finale episode, Amitabh Bachchan turned his attention to the audience, both in the studio and watching at home. Overcome with emotion, the veteran actor reflected on how fleeting time feels despite the show’s long journey.

“Sometimes, we live a moment so deeply and get so lost in it that when it reaches its final point, it feels as though it had just begun, and yet it is ending so soon. Everything feels like it happened just yesterday. I am about to begin the last day of this game, going through these emotions. I’ve spent one-third of my life…more than one-third of my life, with all of you, and it has been a great privilege.”

His words were met with loud applause, as the audience acknowledged the legacy he has helped build over the years.

“If You Are Here, This Game Exists”

Continuing his emotional farewell, Amitabh credited viewers for being the backbone of the show’s success. He spoke about the shared moments of joy and sorrow that have defined KBC across seasons.

“Whenever I have said wholeheartedly that I am coming, you have welcomed me with open arms. When I laughed, you laughed with me, and when my eyes filled with tears, you shed tears too. You have been my companions on this journey, from the beginning to the very end. I can only say this much to you: if you are here, this game exists. And if this game exists, then I exist. Thank you so much.”

The speech received a standing ovation, marking a powerful end to the season.

Fans React With Love and Anticipation for Season 18

Viewers watching from home also took to social media to share their emotions. One fan wrote, “So long partner,” while another commented, “Besbri se intzar he sir (Eagerly waiting sir)....for next season 18.” A heartfelt message read, “Aap hain to Hum Hain (We exist because you do). Keep Inspiring.” Another enthusiastic fan added, “2026 m hum phir mileage aapsey (We will meet you again this 2026).”

Season 17 featured several prominent guest appearances, including Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat, Farhan Akhtar, Javed Akhtar, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandchildren Agastya Nanda and Navya Nanda.

As the season concludes, fans are already counting down to the next chapter of Kaun Banega Crorepati.