Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Amitabh Bachchan revealed

Cryptic post led to speculation amid recent security threats.

His residence faced bomb threats; alleged shooting conspiracy reported.

Amitabh Bachchan has finally explained the mystery behind his cryptic Bach Gaye social media post, which had triggered speculation amid reports of security threats involving the veteran actor. However, the reason turned out to be far less serious than many had imagined. Taking to X on Wednesday, November 18, the Kaun Banega Crorepati host revealed that the post referred to an unexpected wardrobe mishap during a shoot of the show's 18th season. His explanation also left social media users amused, with several fans responding to the actor's account with jokes and disbelief.

Amitabh Bachchan Reveals 'Bach Gaye' Post's Real Meaning

Amitabh Bachchan took to his official X account on November 18 to explain why he had shared the two-word message that had left fans guessing. Recalling an incident from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, the actor wrote in Hindi, "T 5850 - KBC shoot pe pant ki belt toot gayi, jaldi se naada baandh liya - 'Bach gaye"

T 5850 - KBC शूट पे pant की belt टूट गई, जल्दी से नाड़ा बाँध लिया - 'बच गए ' — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 18, 2026

The actor's explanation made it clear that the post was about a minor wardrobe emergency rather than any security-related incident. His trouser belt reportedly snapped during the shoot, leaving him to find a quick solution by tying a drawstring around his waist.

T 5850 - KBC शूट पे pant की belt टूट गई, जल्दी से नाड़ा बाँध लिया - 'बच गए ' — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 18, 2026

The unexpected explanation amused fans, particularly because the post had initially attracted attention against the backdrop of reports about threats involving his Mumbai residence.

@SrBachchan Computer ji, naada lock kiya jaye 🔒 — Group Chat Leak (@GroupChatLeak) November 18, 2026

Netizens React To Amitabh Bachchan's KBC Anecdote

Soon after Amitabh shared the clarification, social media users responded with jokes and comments about the incident. One user teased the veteran actor, writing, "Itna sasta belt kyu pehna tha sir."

Another appeared unconvinced by his explanation and commented, "I don't believe you I know you are kidding." While some users found the incident amusing, the clarification also put an end to speculation surrounding the meaning of his earlier post.

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Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa Receives Multiple Bomb Threats

The speculation surrounding Amitabh's 'Bach Gaye' post was partly fuelled by reports of security concerns involving his Mumbai residence, Jalsa. Earlier this month, reports suggested that an alleged shooting conspiracy outside the actor's home was linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

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According to NDTV, Mumbai authorities also received bomb threat emails mentioning Jalsa on October 23 and November 6. The November 6 email reportedly named the actor's residence, Bombay High Court and Mahalaxmi Racecourse. Security personnel searched the locations but did not find anything suspicious.

Despite these concerns, Amitabh has continued his longstanding Sunday tradition of stepping outside Jalsa to greet fans who gather to catch a glimpse of him.

While Amitabh's latest post turned out to be about an amusing incident on the KBC sets, his residence has continued to feature in reported security alerts. The actor, meanwhile, remains active on social media and continues to meet his fans on Sundays.