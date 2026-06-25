WATCH: Amitabh Bachchan Drives High-Performance Land Rover Defender Octa At 83

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Amitabh Bachchan spotted driving Land Rover Defender Octa.

Viral video shows actor driving high-performance SUV himself.

Defender Octa is India's most powerful, boasting 635hp V8.

SUV combines luxury interior with rugged off-road design.

Amitabh Bachchan is known for his remarkable collection of luxury automobiles, yet sightings of him driving one himself are uncommon. Now, a recent video of the 83-year-old actor behind the wheel has captured attention online and gone viral. What made the moment even more noteworthy was the vehicle he was driving, a Land Rover Defender Octa, the most powerful and performance-focused version of the iconic SUV.

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Amitabh Bachchan Seen Driving Defender Octa

A video currently circulating across social media platforms shows Amitabh Bachchan driving a Land Rover Defender Octa. Rather than travelling with a chauffeur, the actor was seen handling the high-performance SUV himself.

The sighting has generated considerable interest, not only because of the actor's age but also because of the vehicle. The Defender Octa sits at the top of the Defender range and is regarded as the most powerful Defender available in India. The SUV is powered by a BMW-sourced V8 engine producing 635 hp, making it one of the most capable luxury off-roaders on sale today.

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Powerful V8 Engine And High-Performance Capability

A major highlight of the Defender Octa is its V8 powertrain, engineered to deliver strong performance and a dynamic driving experience. The SUV combines its powerful engine with advanced performance technology, a robust suspension setup and sophisticated driving systems.

Designed to tackle demanding terrain, the Defender Octa is capable of handling mountain roads, sandy landscapes and rough surfaces with ease. Multiple driving modes further enhance its versatility, allowing the vehicle to adapt to different conditions and maximise performance.

These features have helped establish the Octa as the most capable and powerful member of the Defender family.

Premium Interior Meets Rugged Design

The cabin of the Defender Octa complements its performance credentials with a host of luxury-focused features. Inside, occupants are treated to premium seating, a large touchscreen infotainment system, a digital driver display and a range of connected technologies.

On the outside, the SUV's muscular styling and bold design language ensure it commands attention wherever it goes. With Amitabh Bachchan now being seen driving the flagship model, the Defender Octa is likely to remain one of the most talked-about premium SUVs in the country, combining luxury, performance and presence in a single package.