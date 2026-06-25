Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesWATCH: Amitabh Bachchan Drives High-Performance Land Rover Defender Octa At 83

WATCH: Amitabh Bachchan Drives High-Performance Land Rover Defender Octa At 83

Amitabh Bachchan was spotted driving a powerful 635 HP Land Rover Defender Octa. The viral video shows the 83-year-old actor confidently behind the wheel of the flagship luxury SUV.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 25 Jun 2026 01:08 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Amitabh Bachchan spotted driving Land Rover Defender Octa.
  • Viral video shows actor driving high-performance SUV himself.
  • Defender Octa is India's most powerful, boasting 635hp V8.
  • SUV combines luxury interior with rugged off-road design.

Amitabh Bachchan is known for his remarkable collection of luxury automobiles, yet sightings of him driving one himself are uncommon. Now, a recent video of the 83-year-old actor behind the wheel has captured attention online and gone viral. What made the moment even more noteworthy was the vehicle he was driving, a Land Rover Defender Octa, the most powerful and performance-focused version of the iconic SUV.

ALSO READ: Two Bishnoi Gang Members Arrested In Guru Randhawa Gym Firing Case After Delhi Police Encounter

Amitabh Bachchan Seen Driving Defender Octa

A video currently circulating across social media platforms shows Amitabh Bachchan driving a Land Rover Defender Octa. Rather than travelling with a chauffeur, the actor was seen handling the high-performance SUV himself.

The sighting has generated considerable interest, not only because of the actor's age but also because of the vehicle. The Defender Octa sits at the top of the Defender range and is regarded as the most powerful Defender available in India. The SUV is powered by a BMW-sourced V8 engine producing 635 hp, making it one of the most capable luxury off-roaders on sale today.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Confirms Pregnancy, Says She’ll Return To Films After Maternity Leave

Powerful V8 Engine And High-Performance Capability

A major highlight of the Defender Octa is its V8 powertrain, engineered to deliver strong performance and a dynamic driving experience. The SUV combines its powerful engine with advanced performance technology, a robust suspension setup and sophisticated driving systems.

Designed to tackle demanding terrain, the Defender Octa is capable of handling mountain roads, sandy landscapes and rough surfaces with ease. Multiple driving modes further enhance its versatility, allowing the vehicle to adapt to different conditions and maximise performance.

These features have helped establish the Octa as the most capable and powerful member of the Defender family.

Premium Interior Meets Rugged Design

The cabin of the Defender Octa complements its performance credentials with a host of luxury-focused features. Inside, occupants are treated to premium seating, a large touchscreen infotainment system, a digital driver display and a range of connected technologies.

On the outside, the SUV's muscular styling and bold design language ensure it commands attention wherever it goes. With Amitabh Bachchan now being seen driving the flagship model, the Defender Octa is likely to remain one of the most talked-about premium SUVs in the country, combining luxury, performance and presence in a single package.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What was uncommon about Amitabh Bachchan's recent public appearance?

Amitabh Bachchan was seen driving a vehicle himself, which is unusual as he typically travels with a chauffeur. This moment captured significant online attention.

Which vehicle was Amitabh Bachchan recently seen driving?

Amitabh Bachchan was seen driving a Land Rover Defender Octa. This model is the most powerful and performance-focused version of the iconic SUV available in India.

What are the key features of the Land Rover Defender Octa?

The Defender Octa is the most powerful Defender, featuring a 635 hp BMW-sourced V8 engine. It boasts advanced performance technology, robust suspension, and versatile driving modes for all terrains.

What kind of engine powers the Defender Octa?

The Defender Octa is powered by a BMW-sourced V8 engine. This engine is capable of producing 635 hp, making it the most powerful in the Defender range.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 25 Jun 2026 01:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Amitabh Bachchan Viral Video Land Rover Defender Celebrity News Defender Octa
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
WATCH: Amitabh Bachchan Drives High-Performance Land Rover Defender Octa At 83
WATCH: Amitabh Bachchan Drives High-Performance Land Rover Defender Octa At 83
Celebrities
Welcome To The Jungle Advance Booking: Strong Pre-Release Buzz Drives Crores In Ticket Sales
Welcome To The Jungle Advance Booking: Strong Pre-Release Buzz Drives Crores In Ticket Sales
Celebrities
Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Madison Square Garden Wedding Plans Could Bring Major NYC Disruptions: Reports
Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Madison Square Garden Wedding Plans Could Bring Major NYC Disruptions: Reports
Celebrities
Two Bishnoi Gang Members Arrested In Guru Randhawa Gym Firing Case After Delhi Police Encounter
Two Bishnoi Gang Members Arrested In Guru Randhawa Gym Firing Case After Delhi Police Encounter
Advertisement

Videos

Venezuela Quake Catastrophe: Twin Tremors Trigger Chaos, Emergency Declared Nationwide
Pune Murder Mystery: Employee Detained as Police Uncover Key Mobile Phone Link
Pune Murder Probe: Police Intensify Questioning in Ketan Agrawal Killing Case
Ram Temple Donation Probe: FIR Likely Against Six Staffers in Alleged Offering Theft Case
Venezuela Quake Horror: 7.5 Magnitude Tremors Leave Massive Destruction and Panic Behind
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget