Amitabh Bachchan Clarifies Retirement Rumours, Says He Is Not Stepping Away From Work

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Amitabh Bachchan's blog post sparked retirement speculation recently.

He clarified 'retired' meant going to sleep, not quitting acting.

Bachchan continues hosting KBC 18, remaining professionally active.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has addressed speculation about his retirement after a recent blog post led some fans and followers to believe that he might be considering stepping away from acting. Known for his regular blog updates and candid observations, the veteran actor clarified that his earlier remark had been misunderstood. In a new post, Bachchan explained that he was not announcing his retirement from the film industry or television. Instead, he used the word in a light-hearted context while referring to going to sleep. His clarification has put an end to the latest round of retirement rumours surrounding the actor.

Amitabh Bachchan Clarifies His Retirement Remark

The speculation began after Amitabh Bachchan shared a blog post in which he discussed how his words are often interpreted, reported, and sometimes mocked. The actor appeared to express frustration over the way certain statements from his blogs are understood by readers and the media.

Towards the end of the earlier post, Bachchan wrote, "And I'm retired," a line that quickly attracted attention. Given his age and the public's constant interest in his professional commitments, some readers interpreted the remark as a possible indication that he was planning to retire from acting.

However, Bachchan soon clarified that this was not the case. In his latest blog post, he responded to the speculation with his trademark humour and wrote: "No sir, I am not retiring from work, which in English means I am going to sleep now and you are not invited to join me."

The statement made it clear that his use of the word ‘retired’ was connected to resting or going to sleep, rather than ending his professional career. His witty clarification also reflected the actor's familiar style of addressing rumours without issuing an overly formal statement.

ALSO READ | Sameer Anjaan Slams ‘Dhurandhar’ For Recreating Old Songs, Reveals Why Arijit Singh Quit Playback Singing

Earlier Blog Post Sparked Speculation

Amitabh Bachchan frequently communicates with his fans through his personal blog, where he shares thoughts about his work, experiences, observations, and everyday life. While these posts offer followers a glimpse into his personality, certain phrases can sometimes lead to speculation when taken out of context.

The phrase "And I'm retired" from his previous post became the focus of online discussion. Some interpreted it as a serious announcement, while others believed it could have been a casual or humorous remark. Bachchan's subsequent clarification has now explained the intended meaning.

The actor's latest post also highlights how easily a single sentence can be interpreted differently, especially when it comes from a public figure whose career has been followed by generations of audiences.

ALSO READ | 78th Emmy Awards | Kristen Bell, Niecy Nash-Betts, Trisha Paytas And Ciara Miller Turn Heads On Blue Carpet

Amitabh Bachchan Continues To Host KBC 18

Amitabh Bachchan remains professionally active and is currently hosting the 18th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The quiz-based television show has been closely associated with the actor since its launch in 2000.

Bachchan first hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati during its inaugural season, helping establish the programme as one of the most recognisable quiz shows on Indian television. Apart from a brief period when Shah Rukh Khan hosted the third season, Bachchan has remained the show's defining face across its various editions.

His continued association with Kaun Banega Crorepati is another indication that he has no immediate plans to withdraw from his professional commitments. Alongside television, the actor continues to remain involved in films, public appearances and other creative projects.

For now, Bachchan's latest blog has clarified that his reference to retirement was not a career announcement. Instead, it was a humorous comment about taking rest, allowing fans to put the speculation to rest.