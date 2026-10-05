India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesAmitabh Bachchan Apologises To Babu Patti Residents Over Delay In Opening Library, Remembers Ancestral Village

Amitabh Bachchan Apologises To Babu Patti Residents Over Delay In Opening Library, Remembers Ancestral Village

Amitabh Bachchan apologised to Babu Patti residents over the delay in opening a children’s library in his ancestral village, saying the building is ready, but the facility is yet to be fully equipped.

Written By : IANS |  Updated at : 05 Oct 2026 02:24 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Amitabh Bachchan recalled ancestral village Babu Patti on KBC.
  • Bachchan apologized for children's library delay in ancestral village.
  • Jaya Bachchan initiated library, building constructed but unequipped.
  • Bachchan assured villagers the facility would soon become operational.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently got nostalgic about his family's roots in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district after the name of his ancestral village, Babu Patti, came up in conversation with a contestant on the quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

The actor not only recalled his family's connection with the village but also apologised to its residents over the delay in opening a library for children and assured them that the facility would soon become operational.

The moment came during an episode of KBC when contestant Chandra Prakash Tiwari revealed his connection to the Pratapgarh region.

On hearing Babu Patti mentioned, Amitabh Bachchan became nostalgic and told him that the village was the birthplace of his ancestors and that his father, celebrated Hindi poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, hailed from there.

Recalling his family's ancestral connection, Amitabh said, “Babu Patti... humare purvojon ka janmasthan tha woh Babu Patti. Aur Babuji wahi se aaye the.” (BabuPatti is the village of our ancestors. My father came from there) He then spoke about an initiative that has been close to the family's heart, a library intended for children in the village.

According to Amitabh, the idea came from his wife, actor and politician Jaya Bachchan, after she visited Babu Patti and noticed that children in the village did not have a proper space where they could study.

The couple then planned to develop a library there. Amitabh explained that although the building has already been constructed, the facility has not yet been fully equipped and opened because of certain hurdles.

Addressing the villagers directly through the KBC platform, Amitabh apologised for the delay and assured them that the library would be opened.

“Babu Patti se jo log hain toh bhaiya hum maafi mangte hain. Khol denge hum, ghabraiye mat,” he said, requesting the residents not to worry.

He further explained that the building was ready but had been lying unused and that the next step would be to fill it with the necessary resources so that children could actually use it as a place to read and study.

For the uninitiated, Babu Patti is located in Raniganj tehsil of Pratapgarh district in Uttar Pradesh, and is closely associated with the Bachchan family's ancestral roots.

Harivansh Rai Bachchan, Amitabh's father and one of Hindi literature's most celebrated poets, was born in Babupatti. The village is situated in the Pratapgarh region, (now Prayagraj).

For the uninitiated, in 2006, Jaya Bachchan visited the village and inaugurated the Dr Harivansh Rai Bachchan Memorial Library there. The library was established in memory of Amitabh's father, but reports over the years have highlighted concerns about its condition and functioning.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Amitabh Bachchan feeling nostalgic on KBC?

He became nostalgic when a contestant mentioned the Pratapgarh region, reminding him of his ancestral village, Babu Patti, where his father was born.

What is Amitabh Bachchan's ancestral connection to Babu Patti?

Babu Patti is the ancestral village of Amitabh Bachchan's family. His father, celebrated Hindi poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, hailed from and was born there.

Why did Amitabh Bachchan apologise to the residents of Babu Patti?

He apologised for the delay in opening a library for children in the village. He assured them that the facility would soon become operational.

What is the current status of the children's library in Babu Patti?

The library building has been constructed but is not yet fully equipped or open due to certain hurdles. Amitabh Bachchan promised it would open soon.

Published at : 05 Oct 2026 02:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Amitabh Bachchan Jaya Bachchan ENtertainment News KBC 18
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Canadian Streamer John Ly Slapped By Indian Man In Vietnam Over Racial Slurs: WATCH
Canadian Streamer John Ly Slapped By Indian Man In Vietnam Over Racial Slurs: WATCH
Celebrities
Have Malaika Arora And Arjun Kapoor Reconciled? Ex-Couple Spotted Together After Dinner, Leave In Same Car
Have Malaika Arora And Arjun Kapoor Reconciled? Ex-Couple Spotted Together After Dinner, Leave In Same Car
Celebrities
Piyush Mishra Questions Naseeruddin Shah's Silence On Smit Machchhar, LPU Violence After Actor Meets Abhijeet Dipke
Piyush Mishra Questions Naseeruddin Shah's Silence On Smit Machchhar, LPU Violence After Actor Meets Abhijeet Dipke
Celebrities
‘Drishyam 3’ Writer Reveals He Wrote Over 100 Drafts, Says ‘Challenge Was To Retain Franchise’s DNA’
‘Drishyam 3’ Writer Reveals He Wrote Over 100 Drafts, Says ‘Challenge Was To Retain Franchise’s DNA’
Advertisement

Videos

Supreme Court Notice: Election Commission Asked To Respond Over Gyanesh Kumar Row
Breaking: New CCTV shows Rasik Dulari before jump; questions deepen in Vrindavan ashram case
UP Flood Alert: Gomti in spate floods Lucknow colonies, 4-5 ft water; CM Yogi to conduct aerial survey
India Politics: Kharge lists 3 demands, opposition ups pressure on CEC ahead of SC hearing today
Breaking: Falahari Baba alleges ‘fake saints’ takeover at Premanand Maharaj’s Kelikunj Ashram
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget