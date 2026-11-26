The team behind Ramayana recently met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, marking another notable moment in the film's journey. The meeting brought together producer Namit Malhotra, director Nitesh Tiwari and lead actors Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, along with Prime Focus Business Head Neeraj Shanghavi.

During the interaction, Amit Shah praised the team and congratulated them on bringing one of India's most revered epics to the big screen on such a grand scale. The meeting also marked a special milestone for Malhotra, whose ambitious project has involved years of effort and collaboration to bring the story to life.

The meeting comes shortly after Ranbir Kapoor visited Delhi's Bangla Sahib Gurudwara.

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Amit Shah Congratulates 'Ramayana' Team

Amit Shah appreciated the filmmakers and actors for their work on the project, acknowledging the scale of their effort in adapting one of India's most cherished epics for the silver screen.

Team Ramayana was honoured to meet Home Minister Shri @AmitShah as the film continues to receive immense love across the country and in cinemas worldwide. https://t.co/jSiTpGH16w — The World Of Ramayana (@WorldOfRamayana) November 26, 2026

For producer Namit Malhotra, the interaction was another memorable moment in the making of Ramayana. The project has taken years of planning, hard work and teamwork to reach this stage, bringing together a prominent cast and crew.

#WATCH | Delhi: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah met with the team of the film Ramayana. https://t.co/zFsqXBaYhn — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2026

Ranbir Kapoor Visits Bangla Sahib With Nitesh Tiwari, Namit Malhotra

Following the film's remarkable box office performance, Ranbir Kapoor, director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra visited Delhi's Gurudwara Bangla Sahib to offer prayers. The trio made the visit a day after Gurpurab.

🙏 From Box Office Glory to Seeking Divine Blessings ✨ Amid the record-breaking success of #Ramayana, Ranbir Kapoor, producer Namit Malhotra and director Nitesh Tiwari visited Delhi’s iconic Gurudwara Bangla Sahib on the auspicious occasion of Gurpurab. The trio offered prayers and expressed gratitude for the overwhelming love and appreciation the film has received from audiences worldwide. ❤️ A moment of faith, gratitude and humility amid a historic cinematic success 🏹 #Ramayana #RanbirKapoor #NamitMalhotra #NiteshTiwari — Ashwani kumar (@BorntobeAshwani) November 25, 2026

The team sought blessings while expressing gratitude for the audience's response to Ramayana: Part 1.

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'Ramayana' Box Office Collection

Ramayana has registered an impressive run at the box office. The film has collected Rs 982.45 crore in India net earnings, while its domestic gross stands at Rs 1,173.50 crore. Its overseas business has reached Rs 582 crore, taking the worldwide gross collection to Rs 1,755.50 crore.

The film opened with Rs 64.85 crore on its first day. It went on to earn Rs 564.60 crore in its opening week, followed by Rs 299.15 crore in the second week and Rs 118.70 crore in the third week.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, the film features Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Ravi Dubey, Rakul Preet Singh and Arun Govil, among others. Ranbir plays Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi portrays Goddess Sita, while Yash appears as Ravana.