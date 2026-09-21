India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesAmit Shah Meets ‘Hanuman Ansh’ Cast As Neem Karoli Baba Film Mints Rs 347 Crore

Amit Shah Meets ‘Hanuman Ansh’ Cast As Neem Karoli Baba Film Mints Rs 347 Crore

Hanuman Ansh, based on Neem Karoli Baba, has emerged as a surprise box-office success. It has grossed Rs 347 crore worldwide so far and was announced as the first instalment of a planned trilogy.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 21 Sep 2026 03:41 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Amit Shah met Hanuman Ansh cast.
  • Film inspired by Neem Karoli Baba, earned 347 crore globally.
  • It achieved box office turnaround despite a slow initial start.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met the cast and team of Hanuman Ansh at his residence in New Delhi on Monday and congratulated them on the film’s success. The movie, inspired by the life of spiritual leader Neem Karoli Baba, has emerged as a surprise box-office success, earning Rs 347 crore in worldwide gross collections so far. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 271.88 crore.

Amit Shah Meets ‘Hanuman Ansh’ Cast

Amit Shah met the team behind Hanuman Ansh and congratulated them on the film’s performance. A picture from their meeting has since surfaced on social media and garnered attention.

ALSO READ| 'Never Slept With Him': Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Sofia Hayat Claims She Turned Down Salman Khan

During the meeting, Shah met director Vishal Chaturvedi, actor Shobhinaw Satyaa and other members of the film’s team.

About ‘Hanuman Ansh’

Hanuman Ansh is a spiritual drama inspired by Divine Detour, a book written by Vishal Chaturvedi, who has also directed the film. Shobhinaw Satyaa essays the role of Neem Karoli Baba, while Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari and Vihaan Shedge feature in key roles.

The film had a modest beginning at the box office, opening with a collection of around Rs 10 lakh on its first day. Its performance remained subdued through the initial weeks, with the film collecting approximately Rs 40 lakh by the end of its second week.

ALSO READ| Rhiti Tiwari Trolled Over Heated Exchange With Qazi Touqeer, Internet Says ‘So Arrogant Without Any Talent’

However, Hanuman Ansh witnessed a dramatic turnaround on its third Sunday, when it crossed the Rs 2 crore mark for the first time in a single day. Since then, the film has continued to register strong daily collections, with its highest single-day gross reportedly reaching Rs 22 crore on its fifth Sunday.

The film has now recorded a worldwide gross of Rs 347 crore, marking a significant turnaround from its slow start.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who did Union Home Minister Amit Shah meet recently?

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met the cast and team of the film 'Hanuman Ansh' at his residence in New Delhi. He congratulated them on the film's success.

What is the film 'Hanuman Ansh' inspired by?

'Hanuman Ansh' is a spiritual drama inspired by the life of spiritual leader Neem Karoli Baba. It is also based on the book 'Divine Detour' by its director, Vishal Chaturvedi.

What are the box office earnings of 'Hanuman Ansh'?

'Hanuman Ansh' has achieved a worldwide gross of Rs 347 crore. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 271.88 crore, marking a significant box-office success.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 21 Sep 2026 03:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
ENtertainment News Neem Karoli Baba AMIT SHAH Hanuman Ansh
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Bigg Boss 20: Rhiti Tiwari Trolled Over Heated Exchange With Qazi Touqeer, Internet Says ‘So Arrogant Without Any Talent’
Rhiti Tiwari Trolled Over Heated Exchange With Qazi Touqeer, Internet Says ‘So Arrogant Without Any Talent’
Celebrities
'Never Slept With Him': Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Sofia Hayat Claims She Turned Down Salman Khan
'Never Slept With Him': Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Sofia Hayat Claims She Turned Down Salman Khan
Celebrities
Mithu Mukherjee, 71, Dies At Mumbai Hospital Amid Months-Long Cancer Battle
Mithu Mukherjee, 71, Dies At Mumbai Hospital Amid Months-Long Cancer Battle
Celebrities
Karan Johar Announces RN Kao Biopic, R&AW Founder’s Story To Release In 2028
Karan Johar Announces RN Kao Biopic, R&AW Founder’s Story To Release In 2028
Advertisement

Videos

UP Poll Buzz: Owaisi Targets BJP-SP, Keeps Alliance Door Open
Political Heat: BJP Chief Nitin Nabin Reviews Election Preparations in Meerut
IIT Bombay Student Death: IIT Bombay Professor Suspended as Dean After Student Suicide Case
Drug Crisis: Sangrur Man Attempts Suicide After Allegedly Raising Drug Trade Complaints
Political Attack: BJP Targets Rahul Gandhi, Calls Him an “Unsuccessful Comedian”
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget