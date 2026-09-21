Amit Shah Meets ‘Hanuman Ansh’ Cast As Neem Karoli Baba Film Mints Rs 347 Crore

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Amit Shah met Hanuman Ansh cast.

Film inspired by Neem Karoli Baba, earned 347 crore globally.

It achieved box office turnaround despite a slow initial start.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met the cast and team of Hanuman Ansh at his residence in New Delhi on Monday and congratulated them on the film’s success. The movie, inspired by the life of spiritual leader Neem Karoli Baba, has emerged as a surprise box-office success, earning Rs 347 crore in worldwide gross collections so far. Its India gross collection stands at Rs 271.88 crore.

Amit Shah Meets ‘Hanuman Ansh’ Cast

Amit Shah met the team behind Hanuman Ansh and congratulated them on the film’s performance. A picture from their meeting has since surfaced on social media and garnered attention.

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During the meeting, Shah met director Vishal Chaturvedi, actor Shobhinaw Satyaa and other members of the film’s team.

Delhi: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah met the cast of the film ‘Hanuman Ansh’, based on the life of Baba Neem Karoli, and congratulated them on the film’s success pic.twitter.com/CD3tRmpdO2 — IANS (@ians_india) September 21, 2026

About ‘Hanuman Ansh’

Hanuman Ansh is a spiritual drama inspired by Divine Detour, a book written by Vishal Chaturvedi, who has also directed the film. Shobhinaw Satyaa essays the role of Neem Karoli Baba, while Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari and Vihaan Shedge feature in key roles.

The film had a modest beginning at the box office, opening with a collection of around Rs 10 lakh on its first day. Its performance remained subdued through the initial weeks, with the film collecting approximately Rs 40 lakh by the end of its second week.

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However, Hanuman Ansh witnessed a dramatic turnaround on its third Sunday, when it crossed the Rs 2 crore mark for the first time in a single day. Since then, the film has continued to register strong daily collections, with its highest single-day gross reportedly reaching Rs 22 crore on its fifth Sunday.

The film has now recorded a worldwide gross of Rs 347 crore, marking a significant turnaround from its slow start.