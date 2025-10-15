Amid Court Battle, Priya Sachdev Shares Emotional Tribute On Sunjay Kapur’s Birth Anniversary

Priya Sachdev grew emotional while commemorating the birth anniversary of her late husband, Sunjay Kapur, sharing a heartfelt video tribute on Instagram. The montage included family moments with their son and even Karisma Kapoor’s children, against the backdrop of the ongoing inheritance dispute.

Priya Sachdev's note

In her post, Priya expressed that she still feels Sunjay’s presence “like quiet strength beside” her and thanked him for his “eternal love.”

On Wednesday, Priya posted a note on Instagram, opening with a quote from the Bhagavad Gita, “Whatever action a great man performs, others follow. Whatever path he walks, the world pursues. He who lives with purpose and love never perishes, For the divine dwells in all who serve with devotion.”

She wrote, “You lived these words without ever needing to speak them. You led with kindness, not command. You built with courage, not pride. You gave without expecting, because giving was your nature.”

Priya added, “I watched you move through storms with grace, carry burdens with calm, and turn every challenge into purpose. You never spoke of faith, you lived it. You believed in doing, not declaring. Even now, your presence feels like quiet strength beside me. In the laughter of our son. In the walls you built with vision. In the stillness of evenings where I feel your peace.”

She concluded her message with a tribute: “They say a great man’s actions guide the world, but for me, your greatest act was how you loved, selflessly and completely. Some souls don’t depart; they expand. You are everywhere, yet still right here. My Sunjay, I know you are watching over me. Happy Birthday, J. (infinity and dove emoji).”

A Glimpse of family memories

The video featured joyful moments with Sunjay, from their wedding and Karwa Chauth celebrations to playful times with their son, family gatherings, and vacations. While Karisma Kapoor does not appear in the montage, her children are shown. Priya also shared snapshots with her mother-in-law, Rani.

Sunjay’s own voice is featured in the video, reflecting on fatherhood and family life: “I'm here to protect my family. I'm here to make sure I pass on the right values to my children and to my family, and to continue to uphold a certain vision for growth, for honesty, trust, and love and respect.”

The montage closes with a tearful Priya addressing Sunjay: “My Sunjay, you taught us how to visualise and dream big. To believe in ourselves in continuous self-improvement. That was your mantra. To do our duties and Dharma. Your vision will always be alive. You will always stay in motion. You are the best husband, father, friend, and human being I know. Thank you for your eternal love.”

The estate dispute

Meanwhile, Priya faces legal challenges from Sunjay’s children with Karisma Kapoor, Samaira and Kiaan, who have accused her of forging his will. They claim their late father had repeatedly assured them of their inheritance, which was missing in the final document presented by Priya at a family meeting on July 30. The case is currently under trial at the Delhi High Court, with both sides raising multiple allegations.

About Sunjay Kapur

Sunjay Kapur, chairman of Sona Comstar, a leading auto parts manufacturer, passed away in June in London while playing polo. He was married to Karisma Kapoor from 2003 to 2016, and they have two children together. He married Priya Sachdev in 2017.