Ameesha Patel Lands In Mumbai 24 Hours After Being Stuck In Dubai

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ameesha Patel returned to Mumbai after flight diversion.

Airspace closure in UAE caused Muscat diversion.

Patel faced over 24-hour travel delay.

She questioned the ongoing conflict's end.

Ameesha Patel has finally returned to Mumbai after being stranded at Dubai airport for over 24 hours. She was travelling from New York to Mumbai. The Emirates connecting flight was diverted to Muscat, Oman, because the airspace was closed in the UAE owing to missile strikes. During the journey, she was accompanied by producer Kunal Goomer and DJ Chetas. Reflecting on the ordeal, she asked, “When will this war end?”

Ameesha Patel Lands In Mumbai

After waiting for over 24 hours at Dubai airport, Patel shared that she landed in Mumbai.

“Finallyyyyyyy MUMBAI!!! Thank u everyone, for all your prayers!!” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Along with it, she shared a picture from inside the flight with producer Kunal Goomer.

Finallyyyyyyy MUMBAI!!! Thank u everyone for all@it prayers !! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️!! ⁦@goomerkuunal1⁩ pic.twitter.com/hKptzRP73e — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) May 5, 2026

Actor Shares Mid-Air Ordeal

Earlier, she took to X to share that her flight was diverted mid-journey.

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“On my way back to MUMBAI from NEW YORK on Emirates! As we were about to land in DUBAI, the airspace closed in the UAE due to fresh missile attacks. We have now been diverted to MUSCAT and are awaiting further updates!! When will this WAR end!! Praying,” she wrote.

On my way back to

MUMBAI from NEW YORK on Emirates! As we were about to land in DUBAI the airspace closed in UAE due to fresh missile Attacks! We have now been diverted to MUSCAT n are awaiting further updates !! When will this WAR end 🙏🏻🙏🏻!! Praying 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️ — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) May 4, 2026

From the airport, she posted another update, saying the wait was continuing.

“Been hours and hours at DUBAI airport!! And the wait continues… Can’t wait to get home to MUMBAI,” she wrote.

In another update, she shared a photo with her co-passengers, writing, “24 hours since we left NYC and still counting the hours to reach Mumbai. Dubai. Endless airport lounge time.”

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Been hours n hours at DUBAI airport !! And the wait continues …. Can’t wait to get home to MUMBAI ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/Kcmrro3fyf — ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) May 5, 2026

Ameesha Patel was last seen in Gadar 2, starring alongside Sunny Deol.