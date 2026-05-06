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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAmeesha Patel Lands In Mumbai 24 Hours After Being Stuck In Dubai

Ameesha Patel Lands In Mumbai 24 Hours After Being Stuck In Dubai

Ameesha Patel, producer Kunal Goomer and DJ Chetas were stuck at the Dubai airport after the UAE airspace was closed following missile strikes.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 06 May 2026 02:25 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ameesha Patel returned to Mumbai after flight diversion.
  • Airspace closure in UAE caused Muscat diversion.
  • Patel faced over 24-hour travel delay.
  • She questioned the ongoing conflict's end.

Ameesha Patel has finally returned to Mumbai after being stranded at Dubai airport for over 24 hours. She was travelling from New York to Mumbai. The Emirates connecting flight was diverted to Muscat, Oman, because the airspace was closed in the UAE owing to missile strikes. During the journey, she was accompanied by producer Kunal Goomer and DJ Chetas. Reflecting on the ordeal, she asked, “When will this war end?”

Ameesha Patel Lands In Mumbai

After waiting for over 24 hours at Dubai airport, Patel shared that she landed in Mumbai.

“Finallyyyyyyy MUMBAI!!! Thank u everyone, for all your prayers!!” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Along with it, she shared a picture from inside the flight with producer Kunal Goomer.

Actor Shares Mid-Air Ordeal

Earlier, she took to X to share that her flight was diverted mid-journey.

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“On my way back to MUMBAI from NEW YORK on Emirates! As we were about to land in DUBAI, the airspace closed in the UAE due to fresh missile attacks. We have now been diverted to MUSCAT and are awaiting further updates!! When will this WAR end!! Praying,” she wrote.

From the airport, she posted another update, saying the wait was continuing.

“Been hours and hours at DUBAI airport!! And the wait continues… Can’t wait to get home to MUMBAI,” she wrote.

In another update, she shared a photo with her co-passengers, writing, “24 hours since we left NYC and still counting the hours to reach Mumbai. Dubai. Endless airport lounge time.”

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Ameesha Patel was last seen in Gadar 2, starring alongside Sunny Deol.

 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Ameesha Patel's flight diverted?

Her flight was diverted to Muscat because the UAE airspace closed due to missile strikes, preventing her from landing in Dubai.

Where was Ameesha Patel traveling from and to?

She was traveling from New York to Mumbai.

How long was Ameesha Patel stranded at the airport?

She was stranded at Dubai airport for over 24 hours before finally landing in Mumbai.

Who was traveling with Ameesha Patel?

She was accompanied by producer Kunal Goomer and DJ Chetas.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 May 2026 02:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dubai Ameesha Patel UAE MUMBAI ENtertainment News
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