Her flight was diverted to Muscat because the UAE airspace closed due to missile strikes, preventing her from landing in Dubai.
Ameesha Patel Lands In Mumbai 24 Hours After Being Stuck In Dubai
Ameesha Patel, producer Kunal Goomer and DJ Chetas were stuck at the Dubai airport after the UAE airspace was closed following missile strikes.
- Ameesha Patel returned to Mumbai after flight diversion.
- Airspace closure in UAE caused Muscat diversion.
- Patel faced over 24-hour travel delay.
- She questioned the ongoing conflict's end.
Ameesha Patel has finally returned to Mumbai after being stranded at Dubai airport for over 24 hours. She was travelling from New York to Mumbai. The Emirates connecting flight was diverted to Muscat, Oman, because the airspace was closed in the UAE owing to missile strikes. During the journey, she was accompanied by producer Kunal Goomer and DJ Chetas. Reflecting on the ordeal, she asked, “When will this war end?”
Ameesha Patel Lands In Mumbai
After waiting for over 24 hours at Dubai airport, Patel shared that she landed in Mumbai.
“Finallyyyyyyy MUMBAI!!! Thank u everyone, for all your prayers!!” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Along with it, she shared a picture from inside the flight with producer Kunal Goomer.
Finallyyyyyyy MUMBAI!!! Thank u everyone for all@it prayers !! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️!! @goomerkuunal1 pic.twitter.com/hKptzRP73e— ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) May 5, 2026
Actor Shares Mid-Air Ordeal
Earlier, she took to X to share that her flight was diverted mid-journey.
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“On my way back to MUMBAI from NEW YORK on Emirates! As we were about to land in DUBAI, the airspace closed in the UAE due to fresh missile attacks. We have now been diverted to MUSCAT and are awaiting further updates!! When will this WAR end!! Praying,” she wrote.
On my way back to— ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) May 4, 2026
MUMBAI from NEW YORK on Emirates! As we were about to land in DUBAI the airspace closed in UAE due to fresh missile Attacks! We have now been diverted to MUSCAT n are awaiting further updates !! When will this WAR end 🙏🏻🙏🏻!! Praying 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️
From the airport, she posted another update, saying the wait was continuing.
“Been hours and hours at DUBAI airport!! And the wait continues… Can’t wait to get home to MUMBAI,” she wrote.
May 5, 2026
In another update, she shared a photo with her co-passengers, writing, “24 hours since we left NYC and still counting the hours to reach Mumbai. Dubai. Endless airport lounge time.”
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Been hours n hours at DUBAI airport !! And the wait continues …. Can’t wait to get home to MUMBAI ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/Kcmrro3fyf— ameesha patel (@ameesha_patel) May 5, 2026
Ameesha Patel was last seen in Gadar 2, starring alongside Sunny Deol.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why was Ameesha Patel's flight diverted?
Where was Ameesha Patel traveling from and to?
She was traveling from New York to Mumbai.
How long was Ameesha Patel stranded at the airport?
She was stranded at Dubai airport for over 24 hours before finally landing in Mumbai.
Who was traveling with Ameesha Patel?
She was accompanied by producer Kunal Goomer and DJ Chetas.