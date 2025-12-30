Actor Ameesha Patel was among the many film industry members who attended a special screening of Ikkis, the final film of legendary actor Dharmendra. The event turned into an emotional evening for the Deol family, with Ameesha sharing heartfelt moments with Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and several other celebrities present at the premiere.

Taking to social media after the screening, Ameesha not only shared her review of the film but also posted a video capturing intimate moments from the evening, including her hugging an emotional Sunny Deol.

Ameesha Patel Shares Emotional Moments From the Screening

In the video posted by Ameesha, she is seen warmly embracing Sunny Deol as he appeared visibly moved by watching his father’s last performance on screen. The clip also shows her interacting with Bobby Deol, sharing a tight hug with Tiger Shroff, posing with guests on the red carpet, and clicking pictures throughout the evening. One photograph also featured Ameesha standing alongside Sunny and Bobby’s cousin, actor Abhay Deol.

The visuals from the premiere reflected the emotional weight of the occasion, as friends, family members, and colleagues gathered to honour Dharmendra’s legacy and celebrate his final cinematic appearance.

Her Heartfelt Review of Dharmendra’s Last Film

Sharing her thoughts on Ikkis, Ameesha expressed gratitude to Sunny and Bobby Deol for hosting the screening and paid a glowing tribute to Dharmendra. She wrote, “Thank u @iamsunnydeol n @iambobbydeol for such a beautiful screening of our LEGEND DHARAMJI’s last film IKKIS last evening! Such a fitting tribute!”

She went on to describe the emotional impact of the film, adding, “Such a sweet n endearing film! Dharamji’s charm n innocence made is such an emotional n heartwarming watch! Goodluck to the entire team !! Wishing IKKiS a super success.”

Her words echoed the sentiment shared by many attendees, who described the film as deeply moving and a graceful farewell to one of Indian cinema’s most beloved icons.

About Ikkis and Dharmendra’s Legacy

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Ikkis marks Dharmendra’s final appearance on the big screen. The legendary actor passed away on November 24, 2025, at the age of 89, just days before his 90th birthday on December 8.

The film stars Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, Agastya Nanda, in the lead role and tells the story of Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra, who laid down his life for the nation during the 1971 India–Pakistan war.

Dharmendra had also penned a poem for the film, which included the line, “Aaj bhi ji karda hai, pind apne nu jaawa (I yearn to return to my village).” Videos from the screening showed Sunny Deol overcome with emotion, while Bobby Deol paid tribute by wearing one of his father’s shirts.

Produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, Ikkis also stars Simar Bhatia, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher, and Deepak Dobriyal. The film is slated for a theatrical release on January 1, 2026.