Aman Gandhi Gets Emotional Over Ex Shagun Sharma On Bigg Boss 20: ‘Hope She Has Not Moved On’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gandhi became emotional recalling past relationship on Bigg Boss.

He now understands ex's calls from South Africa shoot.

Gandhi hopes his former girlfriend has not moved on.

Co-contestants urged his ex-girlfriend to wait for him.

TV personality and Bigg Boss 20 contestant Aman Gandhi became emotional while reflecting on a past relationship in the latest promo. Without naming his former girlfriend, Aman recalled how she frequently called him while she was shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 in South Africa. He said he now understands the meaning behind those conversations, something he did not realise at the time. As he wiped away tears, Aman admitted that he hoped she had not moved on by the time he left the reality show. His comments prompted Mahhi Gill, Amrapali Dubey and Arishfa to react and address his former girlfriend directly.

Aman Gandhi Gets Emotional Over His Ex

In the promo, Aman spoke about his former girlfriend while discussing their past relationship. He did not reveal her name, but his comments appeared to refer to actor Shagun Sharma. Remembering the period when she was shooting Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 in South Africa, Aman said he now looks at her repeated calls differently.

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“Now I feel I understand why she went to South Africa and kept talking only to me. Now it makes sense,” he said. Mahhi Gill noticed that Aman was crying while talking about his former relationship. She initially joked that he might have to take a proposal after leaving Bigg Boss 20. However, the conversation became more emotional when Aman spoke about the possibility of his ex moving on.

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He said, “I just hope that when I go outside. I am not saying anything right now. I just hope that when I go out, she has not moved on.” Mahhi then looked at the camera and addressed the woman directly, saying, “Ma’am, don’t move on. He is crying for you. Wait for him.” Amrapali Dubey also asked her to wait, while Arishfa said she did not think Aman’s former girlfriend would move on.

Aman, however, remained uncertain and pointed out that considerable time had passed since their relationship.

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Aman Gandhi And Shagun Sharma’s Relationship

Although Shagun Sharma was not named in the Bigg Boss 20 promo, Aman’s comments appeared to connect with their previously reported relationship. Shagun had confirmed in a November 2025 interview with Hauterfly that she and Aman were in a relationship. She also clarified that they had not started dating on a reality show and had been together before Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2.

The reference to South Africa also corresponds with Shagun’s participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, hosted by Rohit Shetty and filmed in the country. Aman’s recollection of her calls during that period has now become part of his emotional conversation inside the Bigg Boss house.

Shagun Sharma’s Television Journey

Shagun began her television career with Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan in 2015. She subsequently appeared in shows including Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Gangaa, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 and Tu Aashiqui. She gained wider recognition with her role as Sonali “Sonu” Malhotra in Ishk Par Zor Nahi in 2021. Her later projects include Sasural Genda Phool 2, Harphoul Mohini, Yeh Hai Chahatein, and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2.

Aman’s emotional confession has added a personal dimension to his Bigg Boss 20 journey. While he did not name his former girlfriend, his comments about their past and his hope that she has not moved on have drawn attention inside and outside the house.