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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesWhy Did Amaal Mallik Take A Break From Music? Father Daboo Malik Reveals Reason

Why Did Amaal Mallik Take A Break From Music? Father Daboo Malik Reveals Reason

Amaal Mallik has taken a break from film music. His father Daboo Malik explains the decision, addresses concerns over his son’s wellbeing and discusses his career.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 29 Aug 2026 10:47 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Amaal Mallik announced music break, sparking fan concern via photo.
  • Father Daboo Malik supports break, citing creative exhaustion, reassessment.
  • Daboo stated break addresses artists' emotional and mental challenges.
  • Amaal remains involved with 'Awarapan 2,' composing one song.

Amaal Mallik has stepped away from film music for a break, saying he needs time to rest and recover physically, mentally and emotionally. The announcement left many fans concerned, particularly after the singer-composer shared a picture from a hospital on social media. Now, his father and fellow music composer Daboo Malik has spoken about the decision, explaining why he believes the break could be good for his son.

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Daboo Malik Says Amaal Mallik’s Break Is A Good Decision

Speaking to News18, Daboo Malik backed Amaal’s choice to take time away from music. He explained that his son started working at a young age and that artists sometimes need to step back after years of continuous work to reassess their lives and future.

He said, “I think it is a good decision. She started working at a very young age. There are phases in every artist’s life when they want to understand themselves again and decide what they want to do next. I think these five to six months will be very beneficial for her.”

Daboo Malik also talked about the pressure that can come with creativity and constant media attention, saying that stepping away can help an artist reconnect with themselves.

He added, “Sometimes, there is a certain kind of exhaustion due to creativity and the pressure of the media. In such situations, looking within oneself and realigning one’s thoughts is a good thing. Physical health is also a very important part of life.”

Amaal Mallik’s Social Media Post Left Fans Concerned

Amaal had announced his break through a social media post alongside a photograph from a hospital. He said he needed time to focus on healing his mind, body and spirit, prompting fans to worry about his wellbeing.

However, Daboo Malik said the decision shouldn't automatically be interpreted as a sign of a major problem. He stressed that artists often deal with emotional pressure because of the nature of their work.

He said, “This is a very serious issue. It is being portrayed as a major problem, but it is not. Every person goes through different kinds of mental challenges in life. An artist works with a lot of emotions. They have to create emotional songs and delve deep within themselves to compose a melody. Therefore, it is very important to take care of one’s mental health.”

‘I Am Like Therapy For My Son’, Says Daboo Malik

Daboo Malik also opened up about his close bond with Amaal, saying the two spend considerable time together and openly discuss different aspects of life.

He said, “In a way, I am like therapy for my son. I like being around him. We talk about a lot of things and discuss various matters until we reach a conclusion.”

ALSO READ: ‘Ramayana’ Telugu Rights: Dil Raju In Talks To Buy Yash, Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer For Rs 105 CrAmaal Mallik Is Also In The Spotlight For ‘Awarapan 2’

Despite taking a break from regular film music work, Amaal Mallik remains in the spotlight for Awarapan 2. He has composed the song 'Yeh Awarapan' which has been sung by Arijit Singh. The film stars Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani in the lead roles.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Amaal Mallik taking a break from music?

Amaal Mallik is taking a break from film music to rest and recover physically, mentally, and emotionally. He needs time to focus on healing his mind, body, and spirit.

How does Amaal Mallik's father view his son's break?

Daboo Malik, Amaal's father, supports the decision, calling it a good move. He believes artists sometimes need to step back to reassess their lives and future after continuous work.

Did Amaal Mallik's social media post cause concern?

Yes, Amaal's announcement, along with a photograph from a hospital, left many fans concerned about his wellbeing. His father clarified it's not necessarily a major problem, but a common artistic challenge.

Is Amaal Mallik completely stepping away from all music during his break?

No, despite taking a break from regular film music work, Amaal Mallik remains in the spotlight for 'Awarapan 2'. He has composed the song 'Yeh Awarapan' for the film.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 29 Aug 2026 10:47 AM (IST)
Tags :
Amaal Mallik Daboo Malik Amaal Mallik Music Break Amaal Mallik Health
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