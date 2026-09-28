Allu Sirish lodged a complaint about a Hanuman temple in his locality playing loud music beyond allowed decibels until late at night, disturbing residents.
Allu Arjun's Brother Sirish Seeks Police Action Over Loud Music Playing At 2 AM In Hyderabad Temple
Allu Sirish has complained to Hyderabad Police over loud music allegedly being played until 2–3 am in his locality, saying it is disturbing residents.
- Actor Allu Sirish filed a police complaint against loud music.
- Temple's loud music played late, disturbing residents for days.
- Hyderabad police responded online, assuring action would be taken.
Actor Allu Sirish, who is the younger brother of Telugu star Allu Arjun, has now lodged a police complaint against those playing loud music in his locality at 2 in the morning.
The actor took to his X timeline to draw the attention of the cops to the issue persisting for a number of days.
He wrote, "Respected @hydcitypolice. I'm a resident of Aparna One, Shaikpet. For the last few days the Hanuman temple at Vinobha Nagar is playing loud music, beyond allowed decibels till night 2/3am. I complained the Film Nagar PS."
He further went on to say, "They asked us to bear till September 25 as its Ganesh nimmajanam. The festival is done but the loud music doesn't stop. Many elders, children and working people in our society are disturbed by it and made many complaints in the past. But no action was taken. Request you to please look into it. Thank you."
Respected @hydcitypolice . I'm a resident of Aparna One, Shaikpet. For the last few days the Hanuman temple at Vinobha Nagar is playing loud music, beyond allowed decibels till night 2/3am. I complained the Film Nagar PS.— Allu Sirish (@AlluSirish) September 27, 2026
They asked us to bear till 25th Sept as its Ganesh… pic.twitter.com/ggJp4U4hdU
The Hyderabad police responded to the actor's post with a post of its own. It wrote, "Sir, the matter has been shared with @SHOFilmnagar for necessary action."
The actor's move came in for praise from several netizens on X. One person wrote, "Respect to @AlluSirish for standing up for civic sense & the rights of common people, despite being fully aware of the abuses he's going to get in the replies."
Another netizen wrote, "It is really WRONG to play loud music etc and disturb people in the name of God. Even GOD won't appreciate it. Good job Sirish."
A third person wrote, "Absolutely all the loud speakers should be removed from all religious places, it's nuesense!! Occasional under limited sound before sunset is fine but, big NO to loudspeakers. @AlluSirish @hydcitypolice hope you take a action on all temples, masjids, churches not just this one (sic)."
(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did actor Allu Sirish file a police complaint?
Where was the loud music issue occurring?
The loud music was coming from the Hanuman temple at Vinobha Nagar, disturbing residents in Allu Sirish's locality, Aparna One, Shaikpet.
How did the Hyderabad police respond to Allu Sirish's complaint on X?
The Hyderabad police responded to Allu Sirish's post on X by stating that the matter had been shared with @SHOFilmnagar for necessary action.
Had Allu Sirish complained about the loud music before?
Yes, he had previously complained to the Film Nagar PS. They asked residents to bear it until September 25 due to Ganesh nimmajanam, but the music continued.