Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Allu Sirish complained about loud late-night music.

He later clarified it concerned noise pollution, not devotion.

Police confirmed music originated from a Ganesh immersion procession.

After actor Allu Sirish, brother of Allu Arjun, approached the police over complaints of loud music being played late at night near his residence in Hyderabad, the Cyberabad Police have issued a clarification. The police said the music was not coming from a nearby temple but was part of a Ganesh Visarjan procession.

‘Blasting DJ Music At 2 AM Is Not Bhakti’

Taking to X, Sirish said residents of his society in Shaikpet had been facing trouble due to loud music being played until 2 am or 3 am. He claimed that several complaints had been made earlier, but no action was taken. He also mentioned that Film Nagar Police Station asked him to bear with the noise until September 25 due to Ganesh immersion celebrations.

“Respected Hyderabad Police. I’m a resident of Aparna One, Shaikpet. For the last few days, the Hanuman temple at Vinobha Nagar is playing loud music, beyond allowed decibels till night 2/3 am. I complained to the Film Nagar PS,” Sirish wrote.

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“They asked us to bear it till 25th Sept as it’s Ganesh nimmajanam. The festival is done, but the loud music doesn’t stop. Many elders, children and working people in our society are disturbed by it and have made many complaints in the past. But no action was taken. Request you to please look into it. Thank you,” the actor added.

Respected @hydcitypolice . I'm a resident of Aparna One, Shaikpet. For the last few days the Hanuman temple at Vinobha Nagar is playing loud music, beyond allowed decibels till night 2/3am. I complained the Film Nagar PS.



They asked us to bear till 25th Sept as its Ganesh… pic.twitter.com/ggJp4U4hdU — Allu Sirish (@AlluSirish) September 27, 2026

Sirish later responded to his own post, clarifying that his complaint was about the noise and not religious celebrations. Hitting back at trolls, he wrote, “Friends.. I am religious myself and pray to Lord Hanuman. Blasting music with a DJ setup at 2 am is not Bhakti. What I complained about is civic sense, not devotion. Thank you for understanding.”

Friends.. I am religious myself and pray to Lord Hanuman. Blasting music with DJ setup at 2am is not Bhakti. What I complained is abt civic sense not devotion. Thank you for understanding.. pic.twitter.com/frOgcSl09m — Allu Sirish (@AlluSirish) September 28, 2026

Cyberabad Police Issue Clarification

Responding to Sirish’s post, the Cyberabad Police said they had spoken to the actor and verified the details. They clarified that the music was not coming from a Hanuman temple but was part of a Ganesh immersion procession.

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“We have spoken to actor Allu Sirish and verified the details. It was not a Hanuman temple, but a Ganesh immersion procession which was being carried out on the 15th day. We have spoken to the organisers as well and the Ganesh immersion is over,” Cyberabad Police said.





