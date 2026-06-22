Allu Arjun To Appear Before Nampally Court Today In ‘Pushpa 2’ Stampede Case

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Allu Arjun to appear before Nampally Court physically today.

Court rejected his virtual appearance plea, citing busy schedule.

Case relates to December 2024 'Pushpa 2' stampede incident.

One woman died, another injured; 23 people chargesheeted.

Allu Arjun is set to appear before the Nampally Court shortly in connection with the ‘Pushpa 2’ stampede case linked to the tragic incident outside Hyderabad’s Sandhya Theatre. This comes after the court rejected his request to attend the hearing virtually.

Allu Arjun To Appear Before Court

The court issued notices to Allu Arjun on June 19 as part of the ongoing proceedings. The actor’s counsel, however, cited his busy shooting schedule and sought permission for him to join the hearing via video conferencing instead of appearing in person.

However, the Nampally Court rejected the plea and directed the actor to appear physically before the court.

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“He will appear virtually before the Nampally Court after the court issued a summons requiring him to appear in person today. Allu Arjun had sought permission citing his ongoing movie shoot in Mumbai,” his legal team said per a report by ANI.

In compliance with the court’s order, Allu Arjun paused his film shoot and reportedly left for the Nampally Court, where he is expected to appear before the judge.

Ahead of this, heavy security has been deployed around the Nampally Court premises.

Along with Allu Arjun, the court has also issued summons to 19 others in connection with the case. The management of Sandhya Theatre has been listed as Accused Nos 1 to 10, and the actor as Accused No 11. Chikkadpally Police have filed a chargesheet naming a total of 23 individuals.

‘Pushpa 2’ Stampede Case

The case stems from the tragic stampede that occurred on December 4, 2024, during a special screening of ‘Pushpa 2’ at Sandhya Theatre. A massive crowd gathered outside the venue to catch a glimpse of Allu Arjun. As the actor greeted fans from the sunroof of his vehicle, the crowd surged, triggering a stampede.

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The incident claimed the life of a woman, Revathi, while her young son, Sri Teja, sustained serious injuries and was hospitalised.

At the time, Allu Arjun’s father and veteran producer Allu Aravind announced a financial aid of Rs 2 crore to support Revathi’s bereaved family.

Allu Arjun’s Upcoming Film

Allu Arjun will next be seen in ‘Raaka’, directed by Atlee. The film’s title was revealed on the actor’s 44th birthday. It also stars Deepika Padukone, Rashmika Mandanna, Mrunal Thakur, Janhvi Kapoor, Ramya Krishnan and Yogi Babu in key roles.

The makers are reportedly targeting a December 2027 theatrical release.