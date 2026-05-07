Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Allu Aravind and Sneha Reddy visited Sritej's family.

They promised continued medical and educational support.

Sritej suffers neurological issues from a stampede.

The family is grateful for ongoing assistance.

For the family of 9‑year‑old Sritej, life has been a long struggle since the Pushpa 2 stampede that claimed his mother’s life and left him fighting for his own. Two years on, the pain is still fresh, but a recent visit from Allu Arjun’s father, Allu Aravind, and his wife Sneha Reddy has brought a small ray of hope, as they personally promised continued medical and educational support for the boy and his younger sister.

Allu Aravind And Sneha Reddy Visit Sritej’s Family

Allu Aravind and Sneha Reddy visited Sritej’s home in Hyderabad and met his family, checking on his condition and sitting with them to discuss his ongoing treatment. According to reports, they spoke with his father, Mogadampalli Bhaskar, and reassured the family that they would stand by them during Sritej’s long‑term rehabilitation. The couple also spent time with Sritej, who has been undergoing neurological care after the tragic incident at Sandhya Theatre in 2024.

A key moment came when Allu Aravind turned to Sritej’s younger sister and offered educational support. Reports said he told the family, “Study well, I will bear all the expenses for your education.” This promise is significant because the family has already been under financial strain, with Bhaskar earlier telling TOI City that there had been “barely any improvement” in Sritej’s health, adding that his son still struggles to recognise them and spends his days mostly staring with little expression.

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Ongoing Struggle After Sandhya Theatre Stampede

Sritej was injured in the stampede that broke out during the Pushpa 2: The Rule premiere on December 4, 2024, at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad. He was rushed to the emergency department in a semi‑conscious state, later developed respiratory failure and severe neurological complications, and had to be on ventilator support for weeks. After nearly five months in intensive care, he was discharged in April 2025 and shifted to a rehabilitation centre in Ramgopalpet for continued speech and swallowing therapy.

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The Allu family, along with the production banner linked to Pushpa, has reportedly been supporting Sritej’s medical expenses since the accident, and sources say this help continues as he remains under care. Visuals from the recent home visit were later shared by a fan page dedicated to Allu Arjun on social media, drawing attention to the family’s ongoing battle and the gesture of support from the film’s camp.