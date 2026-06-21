During the latest episode of India’s Got Latent Season 2, Samay Raina found himself at the centre of an unexpected viral moment. While interacting with the audience, he asked a seemingly harmless question: " What do women like most in men? An audience member responded, “Paisa” (money), triggering laughter across parts of the crowd. However, the comment did not sit well with everyone on stage. Alia Bhatt, visibly unimpressed, immediately asked who had remarked.

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Samay’s Comeback

Samay stepped in with a quick and witty response, saying, “Gareeb aadmi ne kaha hoga” (Must have been said by a broke man). His sharp comeback instantly shifted the mood, drawing loud laughter from the panel and the audience. More importantly, many viewers felt he had effectively called out the stereotype without dragging the moment. The clip soon spread across social media, with users praising his timing and presence of mind.

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Internet compares Pranit More controversy

The viral clip has surfaced at a time when comedian Pranit More continues to face criticism over the now-infamous Rs 370 biryani controversy. Many Reddit and Instagram users compared Samay’s handling of the situation with Pranit’s response during his Gurugram show. Several comments suggested Samay set a better example by refusing to laugh along with problematic humour.

Comments like “Pranit More should learn from Samay Raina” and “Pranit, take notes” quickly gained traction online.

What is the Rs 370 biryani row?

The controversy began after a clip from Pranit More’s stand-up set went viral online. During audience interaction, a man shared a story about spending Rs 370 on biryani during a date and implied he expected something in return. The remark was widely criticised for promoting entitlement and reducing consent to a transaction.

The audience’s laughter, along with Pranit’s reaction and later social media post calling it “Peak Gurgaon Content”, further intensified the backlash. The controversy escalated beyond social media. Maharashtra Cyber Police reportedly registered cases against both Pranit and the audience member, while the National Commission for Women also took note of the matter.

India’s Got Latent returns

Samay Raina’s show recently returned with Season 2 after months of controversy. The previous season faced backlash after remarks made by influencer Ranveer Allahbadia triggered outrage, leading Samay to remove all episodes from YouTube. The new season has marked a fresh start, with the first episode featuring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari and comedian Aashish Solanki as guests. The show is currently streaming on YouTube and Netflix.

With conversations around comedy and accountability growing louder, Samay Raina’s viral moment has struck a chord online. For many viewers, it showed that humour can stay sharp without normalising harmful stereotypes.