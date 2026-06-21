Samay Raina gained widespread praise online for shutting down a misogynistic remark from an audience member with a sharp comeback. This happened during India’s Got Latent Season 2.
Alia, Sharvari Left Stunned As Samay Raina Shuts Down Sexist Joke On Latent Amid Pranit More Backlash | WATCH
Samay Raina is earning widespread praise after shutting down a misogynistic remark during India’s Got Latent Season 2. The viral clip shows comparisons with Pranit More’s Rs 370 biryani controversy.
- Comedian Samay Raina praised for shutting down misogynistic audience remark.
- His sharp response contrasted with comedian Pranit More's biryani controversy.
- Pranit's row involved biryani payment linked to transactional consent.
Samay Raina is being widely praised online after a clip from India’s Got Latent Season 2 showed him shutting down a misogynistic remark from an audience member with a sharp comeback. The moment has gone viral amid the ongoing controversy surrounding comedian Pranit More and the Rs 370 biryani row. Social media users have drawn direct comparisons between the two incidents, applauding Samay for handling the situation instantly. Featuring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as guests, the latest episode sparked conversation for more than just performances, with many calling Samay’s response a timely example of addressing problematic humour without letting it slide.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What did Samay Raina do that went viral?
What was Samay Raina's comeback to the misogynistic remark?
After an audience member said
Why is Samay Raina's viral moment being compared to the Pranit More controversy?
Samay's handling of the situation is being praised as a timely example of addressing problematic humor, unlike Pranit More's response during the
What is the
The controversy started when a man in Pranit More's stand-up show implied he expected something in return for spending Rs 370 on biryani for a date. The remark was widely criticized for promoting entitlement.