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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAlia, Sharvari Left Stunned As Samay Raina Shuts Down Sexist Joke On Latent Amid Pranit More Backlash | WATCH

Alia, Sharvari Left Stunned As Samay Raina Shuts Down Sexist Joke On Latent Amid Pranit More Backlash | WATCH

Samay Raina is earning widespread praise after shutting down a misogynistic remark during India’s Got Latent Season 2. The viral clip shows comparisons with Pranit More’s Rs 370 biryani controversy.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 21 Jun 2026 12:29 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Comedian Samay Raina praised for shutting down misogynistic audience remark.
  • His sharp response contrasted with comedian Pranit More's biryani controversy.
  • Pranit's row involved biryani payment linked to transactional consent.

Samay Raina is being widely praised online after a clip from India’s Got Latent Season 2 showed him shutting down a misogynistic remark from an audience member with a sharp comeback. The moment has gone viral amid the ongoing controversy surrounding comedian Pranit More and the Rs 370 biryani row. Social media users have drawn direct comparisons between the two incidents, applauding Samay for handling the situation instantly. Featuring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari as guests, the latest episode sparked conversation for more than just performances, with many calling Samay’s response a timely example of addressing problematic humour without letting it slide.

Viral Moment

During the latest episode of India’s Got Latent Season 2, Samay Raina found himself at the centre of an unexpected viral moment. While interacting with the audience, he asked a seemingly harmless question: " What do women like most in men? An audience member responded, “Paisa” (money), triggering laughter across parts of the crowd. However, the comment did not sit well with everyone on stage. Alia Bhatt, visibly unimpressed, immediately asked who had remarked.

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Samay’s Comeback

Samay stepped in with a quick and witty response, saying, “Gareeb aadmi ne kaha hoga” (Must have been said by a broke man). His sharp comeback instantly shifted the mood, drawing loud laughter from the panel and the audience. More importantly, many viewers felt he had effectively called out the stereotype without dragging the moment. The clip soon spread across social media, with users praising his timing and presence of mind.

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Internet compares Pranit More controversy

The viral clip has surfaced at a time when comedian Pranit More continues to face criticism over the now-infamous Rs 370 biryani controversy. Many Reddit and Instagram users compared Samay’s handling of the situation with Pranit’s response during his Gurugram show. Several comments suggested Samay set a better example by refusing to laugh along with problematic humour.

Did we just witness samay taking a stand somewhat? Inframe: samay raina
by u/Different_Reading_22 in InstaCelebsGossip

Comments like “Pranit More should learn from Samay Raina” and “Pranit, take notes” quickly gained traction online.

What is the Rs 370 biryani row?

The controversy began after a clip from Pranit More’s stand-up set went viral online. During audience interaction, a man shared a story about spending Rs 370 on biryani during a date and implied he expected something in return. The remark was widely criticised for promoting entitlement and reducing consent to a transaction.

The audience’s laughter, along with Pranit’s reaction and later social media post calling it “Peak Gurgaon Content”, further intensified the backlash. The controversy escalated beyond social media. Maharashtra Cyber Police reportedly registered cases against both Pranit and the audience member, while the National Commission for Women also took note of the matter.

India’s Got Latent returns

Samay Raina’s show recently returned with Season 2 after months of controversy. The previous season faced backlash after remarks made by influencer Ranveer Allahbadia triggered outrage, leading Samay to remove all episodes from YouTube. The new season has marked a fresh start, with the first episode featuring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari and comedian Aashish Solanki as guests. The show is currently streaming on YouTube and Netflix.

With conversations around comedy and accountability growing louder, Samay Raina’s viral moment has struck a chord online. For many viewers, it showed that humour can stay sharp without normalising harmful stereotypes.

 
 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did Samay Raina do that went viral?

Samay Raina gained widespread praise online for shutting down a misogynistic remark from an audience member with a sharp comeback. This happened during India’s Got Latent Season 2.

What was Samay Raina's comeback to the misogynistic remark?

After an audience member said

Why is Samay Raina's viral moment being compared to the Pranit More controversy?

Samay's handling of the situation is being praised as a timely example of addressing problematic humor, unlike Pranit More's response during the

What is the

The controversy started when a man in Pranit More's stand-up show implied he expected something in return for spending Rs 370 on biryani for a date. The remark was widely criticized for promoting entitlement.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 21 Jun 2026 12:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Alia Bhatt Sharvari Social Media Backlash India's Got Latent Samay Raina Pranit More India’s Got Latent
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