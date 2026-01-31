Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Becoming a mother has quietly reshaped how Alia Bhatt views fame, privacy, and her relationship with social media. The actor, who welcomed her daughter Raha in 2022, has revealed that there are moments when the constant demand to stay visible online feels overwhelming, making her consider stepping away altogether.

“I Just Want To Be An Actor Who Acts”

In a candid conversation with Esquire India, Alia spoke honestly about the emotional tug-of-war she experiences with social media. She admitted that the urge to disconnect often stems from wanting a simpler professional identity, one defined by her work rather than her online presence.

“There are days when I wake up and think, okay, I just want to delete my social media and be an actor who acts. I don’t want to keep up with this conversation again and again. I know that would really cut off contact with so many people who’ve supported me from the beginning, and I don’t want to do that,” she said.

For Alia, the dilemma isn’t about rejecting her audience, but about finding balance in an environment that never truly switches off.

Motherhood Has Changed What She Wants To Share

The actor also reflected on how becoming a mother has deeply altered her sense of privacy. She described how her personal world now revolves almost entirely around her daughter, leaving little room or inclinatio, for self-focused moments.

“When it comes to really putting out your personal life…now my personal life is so personal that I find it a little bit difficult. My photo album is full of Raha. I actually have to work hard to take pictures of myself,” she added.

Alia described motherhood as “a massive change,” explaining how it transforms not just the body, but also the way one thinks, prioritizes, and engages with the world.

What’s Next For Alia Bhatt

While her personal life has shifted, Alia’s professional journey continues at full pace. She will next be seen in Alpha, a high-octane action thriller directed by Shiv Rawail. The film features her as a commanding officer leading an elite all-women combat unit, alongside Sharvari Wagh, and is set within the YRF Spy Universe. Bobby Deol also plays a key role.

Originally scheduled for a Christmas 2025 release, Alpha was first postponed to April 17, 2026, and later delayed again. The film is now expected to arrive later in 2026, with the official release date yet to be announced.

In addition, Alia will reunite with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, a period romantic drama that has already generated strong buzz.