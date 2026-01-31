Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Alia Bhatt Admits Wanting To Quit Social Media After Motherhood: 'I Don’t Want To Keep Up With This…'

Alia Bhatt opens up about motherhood, fame, and social media pressures after welcoming daughter Raha, revealing why she sometimes feels like stepping away from online platforms.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 31 Jan 2026 09:44 AM (IST)
Becoming a mother has quietly reshaped how Alia Bhatt views fame, privacy, and her relationship with social media. The actor, who welcomed her daughter Raha in 2022, has revealed that there are moments when the constant demand to stay visible online feels overwhelming, making her consider stepping away altogether.

“I Just Want To Be An Actor Who Acts”

(Image Source: Pinterest/strangergirl2)

In a candid conversation with Esquire India, Alia spoke honestly about the emotional tug-of-war she experiences with social media. She admitted that the urge to disconnect often stems from wanting a simpler professional identity, one defined by her work rather than her online presence.

“There are days when I wake up and think, okay, I just want to delete my social media and be an actor who acts. I don’t want to keep up with this conversation again and again. I know that would really cut off contact with so many people who’ve supported me from the beginning, and I don’t want to do that,” she said.

For Alia, the dilemma isn’t about rejecting her audience, but about finding balance in an environment that never truly switches off.

Motherhood Has Changed What She Wants To Share

The actor also reflected on how becoming a mother has deeply altered her sense of privacy. She described how her personal world now revolves almost entirely around her daughter, leaving little room or inclinatio, for self-focused moments.

“When it comes to really putting out your personal life…now my personal life is so personal that I find it a little bit difficult. My photo album is full of Raha. I actually have to work hard to take pictures of myself,” she added.

Alia described motherhood as “a massive change,” explaining how it transforms not just the body, but also the way one thinks, prioritizes, and engages with the world.

What’s Next For Alia Bhatt

While her personal life has shifted, Alia’s professional journey continues at full pace. She will next be seen in Alpha, a high-octane action thriller directed by Shiv Rawail. The film features her as a commanding officer leading an elite all-women combat unit, alongside Sharvari Wagh, and is set within the YRF Spy Universe. Bobby Deol also plays a key role.

Originally scheduled for a Christmas 2025 release, Alpha was first postponed to April 17, 2026, and later delayed again. The film is now expected to arrive later in 2026, with the official release date yet to be announced.

In addition, Alia will reunite with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, a period romantic drama that has already generated strong buzz.

Frequently Asked Questions

How has motherhood changed Alia Bhatt's perspective on fame and social media?

Motherhood has made Alia Bhatt view fame, privacy, and social media differently. She sometimes feels overwhelmed by the need to stay visible online and considers stepping away.

Does Alia Bhatt want to quit social media entirely?

Alia Bhatt sometimes feels the urge to delete her social media to focus solely on acting. However, she recognizes this would cut off contact with her supporters, which she doesn't want.

How has Alia Bhatt's sense of privacy changed since becoming a mother?

Becoming a mother has significantly altered Alia Bhatt's sense of privacy. Her personal life now centers around her daughter, making it harder and less appealing to share self-focused moments.

What are Alia Bhatt's upcoming film projects?

Alia Bhatt will next be seen in the action thriller 'Alpha' and the period romantic drama 'Love & War' with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 31 Jan 2026 09:44 AM (IST)
Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor Raha Kapoor ENtertainment News
