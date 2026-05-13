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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAlia Bhatt Snubbed By International Media At Cannes; Internet Trolls Her: ‘Who Is She Waving At?’

Alia Bhatt Snubbed By International Media At Cannes; Internet Trolls Her: ‘Who Is She Waving At?’

Alia Bhatt walked the Cannes red carpet in a custom Tamara Ralph gown.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 13 May 2026 03:41 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Alia Bhatt's Cannes gown drew praise, but faced online criticism.
  • Viral video showed photographers appearing uninterested in Alia Bhatt.
  • Social media users debated the actor's red carpet reception.
  • Cannes Film Festival 2026 continues until May 23.

Alia Bhatt has been making headlines after a video of her from the Cannes 2026 red carpet went viral on social media. The video is from her second appearance at the film festival, where she stunned in a custom Tamara Ralph strapless gown featuring a sweetheart neckline. She completed her look with a matching chiffon drape and a coral-and-diamond necklace. Many couldn’t stop praising her glamorous look, but the actor also faced trolling online after a section of social media users claimed that international photographers appeared uninterested as she waved and blew kisses on the red carpet.

Alia Bhatt Snubbed By International Media

The now-viral video shows the 33-year-old actor walking the red carpet confidently before pausing to wave and blow kisses toward photographers. However, several social media users pointed out that most of them seemed focused elsewhere and were not clicking her pictures.

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What Is The Internet Saying?

Social media users heavily reacted to the viral video. “Alia Bhatt was waving and blowing kisses on the Cannes red carpet, but not a single photographer seemed interested in clicking her photos,” one user wrote.

“This is so embarrassing,” another commented.

A third user wrote, “International humiliation.”

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Yet another person posted, “No cameraman seemed interested, and she kept turning her head looking for attention.”

“All paps ignoring Alia Bhatt at Cannes. Who is she waving at?” posted a fifth. 

Cannes Film Festival 2026

The Cannes Film Festival 2026 is currently underway and will continue until May 23. The festival began on May 12 with the premiere of the French period-comedy film The Electric Kiss by Pierre Salvadori.

Acclaimed South Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook is serving as the jury president for the main competition this year, while French actor Eye Haïdara is hosting the opening and closing ceremonies.




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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Alia Bhatt wearing at the Cannes 2026 red carpet?

Alia Bhatt stunned in a custom Tamara Ralph strapless gown with a sweetheart neckline, a matching chiffon drape, and a coral-and-diamond necklace.

Why has a video of Alia Bhatt at Cannes gone viral?

A video of Alia Bhatt from the Cannes 2026 red carpet went viral because some social media users claimed international photographers seemed uninterested in her.

What are people saying about Alia Bhatt's red carpet appearance?

Social media users have expressed that it was embarrassing and an 'international humiliation,' with some stating photographers were not interested in her.

When is the Cannes Film Festival 2026 taking place?

The Cannes Film Festival 2026 began on May 12 and will continue until May 23.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 May 2026 03:41 PM (IST)
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