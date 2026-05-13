Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Alia Bhatt's Cannes gown drew praise, but faced online criticism.

Viral video showed photographers appearing uninterested in Alia Bhatt.

Social media users debated the actor's red carpet reception.

Cannes Film Festival 2026 continues until May 23.

Alia Bhatt has been making headlines after a video of her from the Cannes 2026 red carpet went viral on social media. The video is from her second appearance at the film festival, where she stunned in a custom Tamara Ralph strapless gown featuring a sweetheart neckline. She completed her look with a matching chiffon drape and a coral-and-diamond necklace. Many couldn’t stop praising her glamorous look, but the actor also faced trolling online after a section of social media users claimed that international photographers appeared uninterested as she waved and blew kisses on the red carpet.

Alia Bhatt Snubbed By International Media

The now-viral video shows the 33-year-old actor walking the red carpet confidently before pausing to wave and blow kisses toward photographers. However, several social media users pointed out that most of them seemed focused elsewhere and were not clicking her pictures.

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Alia Bhatt was waving and blowing kisses on the Cannes red carpet, but not a single photographer seemed interested in clicking her photos.😭 pic.twitter.com/BNqeZKzQ7G — Aditya. (@Adityaverce) May 13, 2026

What Is The Internet Saying?

Social media users heavily reacted to the viral video. “Alia Bhatt was waving and blowing kisses on the Cannes red carpet, but not a single photographer seemed interested in clicking her photos,” one user wrote.

“This is so embarrassing,” another commented.

A third user wrote, “International humiliation.”

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Yet another person posted, “No cameraman seemed interested, and she kept turning her head looking for attention.”

“All paps ignoring Alia Bhatt at Cannes. Who is she waving at?” posted a fifth.

Cannes Film Festival 2026

The Cannes Film Festival 2026 is currently underway and will continue until May 23. The festival began on May 12 with the premiere of the French period-comedy film The Electric Kiss by Pierre Salvadori.

Acclaimed South Korean filmmaker Park Chan-wook is serving as the jury president for the main competition this year, while French actor Eye Haïdara is hosting the opening and closing ceremonies.







