Alia Bhatt Says She’s Content Doing One Film At A Time After Daughter Raha’s Birth

Bollywood stars are increasingly redefining the narrative around motherhood and career ambition, and Alia Bhatt is the latest to speak candidly about this evolving balance. In a recent interaction with ETimes, the actor reflected on how becoming a mother has influenced the way she approaches her work—without diminishing her passion for cinema.

A New Rhythm, Not a Retreat

Since welcoming her daughter Raha in 2022, Alia says her relationship with work has changed in pace, but not in purpose. She explained that while she is no longer juggling multiple projects simultaneously, the satisfaction she derives from acting remains intact.

“Of course, the volume and the speed at which I work now are different because I have a child. But it’s a comfortable pace, and I’m happy with it. I like doing one film at a time and giving it all my energy. Earlier, I would do two or three films simultaneously, but I don’t want to do that anymore.”

For Alia, this recalibration has brought clarity and balance, allowing her to stay creatively fulfilled while being present as a mother.

Discovering Strength Through Action Cinema

Alia also spoke about returning to physically demanding work after childbirth, particularly while shooting for Alpha, an upcoming action film. The experience, she said, was eye-opening and empowering.

“Doing action after having a baby was very interesting because it allowed me to see what my body is capable of. It was such a learning experience, and it gave me a lot of respect for my body.”

Her comments highlight a growing shift in conversations around post-motherhood fitness, resilience, and self-belief—especially for women in demanding professions.

Life With Raha: Work, Motherhood and Support

Alia welcomed Raha in November 2022 and has often shared glimpses of her life as a mother. In an interview with Allure magazine, she described her daughter as “naughty and chatty,” while also calling her a bright child with a shy side.

The actor’s family has also spoken about how seamlessly motherhood has blended into her professional life. Filmmaker Mukesh Bhatt previously revealed that Alia often takes Raha to work, adding that the toddler even has her own vanity van on set—a reflection of the support system surrounding the actor.

Films to Watch Out For

Professionally, Alia Bhatt has two highly anticipated projects lined up. She will headline Alpha, directed by Shiv Rawail, which is part of the YRF Spy Universe. The film also features Sharvari and Bobby Deol in key roles and is slated for a theatrical release in 2026.

Additionally, Alia will reunite with her husband Ranbir Kapoor for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, which also stars Vicky Kaushal. The film is currently being shot and is also expected to hit theatres in 2026.