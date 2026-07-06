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Akshay Kumar’s Welcome to the Jungle got off to a promising start at the box office, backed by positive reviews and solid audience interest during its opening week. However, the film’s momentum appears to have slowed following the release of Alia Bhatt’s Alpha, with collections witnessing a noticeable decline over its second weekend.

While the comedy entertainer crossed the Rs 100 crore mark, its second Sunday earnings fell significantly compared to its opening Sunday.

Second Sunday Collections Fall By Over 60%

On its first Sunday, Welcome to the Jungle collected Rs 24.75 crore. By comparison, its second Sunday earnings stood at just Rs 9.75 crore, a drop of Rs 15 crore, representing a 60.6 per cent decline.

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The number of screenings also reduced considerably. The film was shown across 10,867 screens on its first Sunday, but this fell to 6,099 on the second Sunday, a reduction of 4,768 shows or 43.8 per cent. Occupancy also slipped from 41 per cent to 31 per cent, reflecting softer audience turnout during the second weekend.

Film Crosses Rs 114 Crore Nett

Welcome to the Jungle earned Rs 3.75 crore from paid previews before collecting Rs 15.25 crore on its opening day. It went on to register Rs 93.15 crore during its first week. In its second weekend, the film earned Rs 4.50 crore on Friday, Rs 7.50 crore on Saturday and Rs 9.75 crore on Sunday.

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The film’s domestic nett collection now stands at Rs 114.90 crore, while its gross domestic earnings have reached Rs 136.80 crore. Overseas, the film added Rs 1 crore on its tenth day, taking its international total to Rs 29.95 crore. Its worldwide box office collection currently stands at Rs 166.75 crore.

Alia Bhatt’s Alpha has enjoyed a steady start at the box office. The action thriller collected Rs 9.25 crore on its opening day, followed by Rs 11.50 crore on Saturday and Rs 13.25 crore on Sunday, taking its three-day total to Rs 34 crore. Alongside Alia Bhatt, the film also stars Sharvari Wagh, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor.