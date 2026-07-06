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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesAlia Bhatt’s Alpha Overshadows Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection As Film Sees 60% Drop

Alia Bhatt’s Alpha Overshadows Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection As Film Sees 60% Drop

Welcome to the Jungle crossed Rs 100 crore but saw its second Sunday earnings fall sharply after 'Alpha' was released.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 06 Jul 2026 06:45 PM (IST)
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Akshay Kumar’s Welcome to the Jungle got off to a promising start at the box office, backed by positive reviews and solid audience interest during its opening week. However, the film’s momentum appears to have slowed following the release of Alia Bhatt’s Alpha, with collections witnessing a noticeable decline over its second weekend.

While the comedy entertainer crossed the Rs 100 crore mark, its second Sunday earnings fell significantly compared to its opening Sunday.

Second Sunday Collections Fall By Over 60%

On its first Sunday, Welcome to the Jungle collected Rs 24.75 crore. By comparison, its second Sunday earnings stood at just Rs 9.75 crore, a drop of Rs 15 crore, representing a 60.6 per cent decline.

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The number of screenings also reduced considerably. The film was shown across 10,867 screens on its first Sunday, but this fell to 6,099 on the second Sunday, a reduction of 4,768 shows or 43.8 per cent. Occupancy also slipped from 41 per cent to 31 per cent, reflecting softer audience turnout during the second weekend.

Film Crosses Rs 114 Crore Nett 

Welcome to the Jungle earned Rs 3.75 crore from paid previews before collecting Rs 15.25 crore on its opening day. It went on to register Rs 93.15 crore during its first week. In its second weekend, the film earned Rs 4.50 crore on Friday, Rs 7.50 crore on Saturday and Rs 9.75 crore on Sunday.

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The film’s domestic nett collection now stands at Rs 114.90 crore, while its gross domestic earnings have reached Rs 136.80 crore. Overseas, the film added Rs 1 crore on its tenth day, taking its international total to Rs 29.95 crore. Its worldwide box office collection currently stands at Rs 166.75 crore.

Alia Bhatt’s Alpha has enjoyed a steady start at the box office. The action thriller collected Rs 9.25 crore on its opening day, followed by Rs 11.50 crore on Saturday and Rs 13.25 crore on Sunday, taking its three-day total to Rs 34 crore. Alongside Alia Bhatt, the film also stars Sharvari Wagh, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor.

Frequently Asked Questions

Did Welcome to the Jungle experience a reduction in screenings?

Yes, its screenings significantly decreased. They dropped from 10,867 on its first Sunday to 6,099 on the second, a 43.8 percent reduction.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 06 Jul 2026 06:44 PM (IST)
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Alia Bhatt Akshay Kumar Alpha Welcome To The Jungle
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