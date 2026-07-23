Alia Bhatt's 'Alpha' Enters Rs 100 Cr Club On Day 20, Becomes 2026's Eighth Highest-Grosser

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Alpha is YRF Spy Universe's first female-led production.

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh's action thriller Alpha has achieved a major box office milestone by entering the Rs 100 crore club worldwide. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics and audiences, the film has maintained a steady theatrical run, crossing the landmark in its 20th day and emerging as one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2026. Directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra, Alpha is the first female-led film in the YRF Spy Universe and features Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh in high-octane action roles.

Worldwide Collection Crosses Rs 100 Crore

According to figures shared by the makers, Alpha has collected Rs 100.16 crore worldwide. Of this, the film has earned Rs 71.12 crore gross in India, with a domestic net collection of Rs 58.77 crore, while overseas markets have contributed Rs 29.04 crore.

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Made on an estimated budget of Rs 100 crore, the film has now crossed an important commercial milestone, despite facing stiff competition at the box office.

Ranks Among 2026's Highest-Grossing Films

With its latest box office performance, Alpha has become the eighth highest-grossing Indian film of 2026 worldwide, overtaking Main Wapas Aaunga.

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The current top worldwide grossers of 2026 include several films. Leading the pack is Dhurandhar 2 with an estimated lifetime box office collection of Rs 1,850.85 crore, followed by Border 2 at Rs 485.3 crore. Bhoot Bangla is projected to earn Rs 292.64 crore, while Welcome to the Jungle is expected to collect Rs 195.17 crore. Close behind are Dhamaal 4 with an estimated Rs 186.85 crore, Cocktail 2 at Rs 166.24 crore, and O Romeo at Rs 123.1 crore. Alpha is forecast to mint Rs 100.16 crore, followed by Main Wapas Aaunga with Rs 97.70 crore, while Hai Jawani To Ishq Hona Hai is expected to end its theatrical run with around Rs 87.78 crore.

Apart from Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh, the film also features Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. While critical response remained mixed, Alpha has benefited from strong audience interest and extensive promotional campaigns, helping it secure its place among the year's biggest box office performers.