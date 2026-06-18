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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAlia Bhatt Opens Up About Raha Kapoor’s Love For Dance, Says ‘She Learns Steps Very Quickly’

Alia Bhatt Opens Up About Raha Kapoor’s Love For Dance, Says ‘She Learns Steps Very Quickly’

Alia Bhatt shared a sweet update on daughter Raha Kapoor, saying the three-year-old is ‘very filmy'. The actress says Raha learns dance steps quickly and enjoys being in the spotlight.

Reported By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal
Updated at : 18 Jun 2026 12:12 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Alia Bhatt shares insights into daughter Raha's performing flair.
  • Raha, 3, shows keen interest in music, dance, sports.
  • Alia and Pooja Bhatt both believe Raha is a born performer.

Alia Bhatt, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming action thriller Alpha, recently shared an adorable insight into her daughter Raha Kapoor’s growing personality. Speaking at News18’s event, the actress revealed that her three-year-old daughter already displays a flair for performing and has a keen interest in a variety of activities.

The actress, who has often spoken about her own childhood dream of becoming an actor, said she sees a similar spark in Raha.

‘She Loves Music, Dance And Being In The Spotlight’

During the conversation, Alia recalled how she would perform in front of the mirror as a child because she always knew she wanted to be an actress. When asked whether Raha might follow in her footsteps, the Alpha star smiled and said that her daughter appears to be naturally drawn to the stage.

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“She's made for the stage,” Alia said, adding that Raha is interested in many different things at the moment. “She enjoys sports and is very active. She’s also quite filmy. She listens carefully to songs, loves dancing and picks up new steps very quickly.”

The actress stressed that her daughter is still discovering the world around her and exploring a range of interests as she grows.

Raha Is Finding Her Own Path, Says Alia

Alia went on to describe Raha as a child with a strong sense of individuality. Whether it is art, dance or sport, she approaches everything with curiosity and confidence.

“My little girl is still growing, learning and understanding things. She’s trying her hand at different activities, but she’s a leader in her own way and has her own perspective on things,” the actress shared.

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Interestingly, Alia’s sister, Pooja Bhatt, recently echoed similar sentiments. In an interview with journalist Vickey Lalwani, Pooja said she believes Raha was born to be a performer.

“I think she was born to be an actor unless she ends up becoming a NASA scientist,” Pooja joked. “She has a special presence. When she walks into a room, people naturally notice her.”

Alia Bhatt married actor Ranbir Kapoor on April 14, 2022, and the couple welcomed their daughter Raha on November 6, 2022.

Meanwhile, Alia’s much-awaited film Alpha is set to arrive in cinemas on July 3, 2026. Directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra, the film also stars Sharvari, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan. The recently released trailer has generated strong interest among audiences ahead of its release.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What interests does Alia Bhatt's daughter, Raha Kapoor, show?

Raha displays a flair for performing, loves music, dance, and being in the spotlight. She also enjoys sports and is very active, picking up new dance steps quickly.

How old is Alia Bhatt's daughter, Raha?

Alia Bhatt mentioned that her daughter, Raha Kapoor, is three years old. Raha is still discovering the world and exploring a range of interests.

What does Alia Bhatt think about Raha's performing abilities?

Alia believes Raha 'Learns steps very quickly'.

What film is Alia Bhatt currently promoting?

Alia Bhatt is currently busy promoting her upcoming action thriller titled Alpha. This film is set to arrive in cinemas on July 3, 2026.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 18 Jun 2026 12:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor Raha Kapoor Alpha ENtertainment News
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