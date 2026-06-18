Alia Bhatt Opens Up About Raha Kapoor’s Love For Dance, Says ‘She Learns Steps Very Quickly’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Alia Bhatt shares insights into daughter Raha's performing flair.

Raha, 3, shows keen interest in music, dance, sports.

Alia and Pooja Bhatt both believe Raha is a born performer.

Alia Bhatt, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming action thriller Alpha, recently shared an adorable insight into her daughter Raha Kapoor’s growing personality. Speaking at News18’s event, the actress revealed that her three-year-old daughter already displays a flair for performing and has a keen interest in a variety of activities.

The actress, who has often spoken about her own childhood dream of becoming an actor, said she sees a similar spark in Raha.

‘She Loves Music, Dance And Being In The Spotlight’

During the conversation, Alia recalled how she would perform in front of the mirror as a child because she always knew she wanted to be an actress. When asked whether Raha might follow in her footsteps, the Alpha star smiled and said that her daughter appears to be naturally drawn to the stage.

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“She's made for the stage,” Alia said, adding that Raha is interested in many different things at the moment. “She enjoys sports and is very active. She’s also quite filmy. She listens carefully to songs, loves dancing and picks up new steps very quickly.”

The actress stressed that her daughter is still discovering the world around her and exploring a range of interests as she grows.

Raha Is Finding Her Own Path, Says Alia

Alia went on to describe Raha as a child with a strong sense of individuality. Whether it is art, dance or sport, she approaches everything with curiosity and confidence.

“My little girl is still growing, learning and understanding things. She’s trying her hand at different activities, but she’s a leader in her own way and has her own perspective on things,” the actress shared.

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Interestingly, Alia’s sister, Pooja Bhatt, recently echoed similar sentiments. In an interview with journalist Vickey Lalwani, Pooja said she believes Raha was born to be a performer.

“I think she was born to be an actor unless she ends up becoming a NASA scientist,” Pooja joked. “She has a special presence. When she walks into a room, people naturally notice her.”

Alia Bhatt married actor Ranbir Kapoor on April 14, 2022, and the couple welcomed their daughter Raha on November 6, 2022.

Meanwhile, Alia’s much-awaited film Alpha is set to arrive in cinemas on July 3, 2026. Directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra, the film also stars Sharvari, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan. The recently released trailer has generated strong interest among audiences ahead of its release.