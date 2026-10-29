Alia Bhatt, Orry Recreate Kareena Kapoor’s Iconic ‘Poo’ Look From ‘K3G’; Bebo Reacts

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kareena Kapoor Khan approved the viral 'Poo' tribute online.

Alia Bhatt and Orry have once again taken the Internet by storm, this time by recreating Kareena Kapoor Khan’s unforgettable 'Poo' look from the 2001 blockbuster Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Delivering a hilarious twist to the ultimate Y2K fashion icon, the duo dropped a comedic reel that hinges on a massive wardrobe misunderstanding. The cheeky tribute not only left netizens in splits but also successfully grabbed the attention of the original diva herself.

Taking to social media, Kareena Kapoor Khan promptly reacted to the video and gave her stamp of approval to the viral crossover.

'Winnie The Pooh' Confusion

In the video shared on his official Instagram handle, Orry went all out to channel Bebo’s iconic early-2000s wardrobe. He stepped out dressed in Poo's signature ensemble: a pink shimmery crop top paired with a beige-tan mini skirt and a matching faux fur stole.

Fishing for validation, an excited Orry asked Alia, "Alia, how am I looking?"

When Alia burst into laughter instead of offering praise, Orry retorted, "Alia, it's not funny; you asked me to dress like Kareena."

Alia then delivered the dry punchline that set off the entire bit: "I asked you to dress like Winnie the Pooh, not Poo!" Feigning outrage at the misunderstanding, Orry stormed out of the room.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry)

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The video did not take long to reach Kareena Kapoor Khan, who seemed thoroughly amused by the recreation. Heading straight to the comments section, Bebo cheered the duo on, writing, "Too good," accompanied by a red heart emoticon.

Orry teased further shenanigans in his reply: "@kareenakapoorkhan wait for the next one." Alia also chimed in below the post, cheekily asking, "What’s at the back??" with a laughing emoji, to which Orry quipped, "A party".

The Timeless Appeal Of Poo

Even decades after the release of Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kareena’s portrayal of Poo remains the gold standard for campy glamour and brazen confidence on the Hindi screen. From the blush-pink lehenga in Bole Chudiyan to the backless red set in You Are My Soniya, the character's wardrobe continues to serve as staple mood boards for fashion and film enthusiasts alike.

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Alia and Kareena, who share a tight bond, previously spoke about the character's legacy during their joint appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 8. When asked by Karan Johar who could ever serve as the "new-age Poo," Kareena offered an answer straight out of Poo’s own playbook: "Not applicable" - firmly establishing that the role remains entirely her own.